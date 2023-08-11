LOUISBOURG, NS, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - New fisheries support economic growth and innovation in coastal communities across the country. The Government of Canada is committed to increasing opportunity in the fishing and fish processing sectors to drive economic development without compromising conservation.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced that a new commercial fishery for whelk will be introduced next year in the waters off Eastern Cape Breton. By monitoring the exploratory whelk fishery in Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) Area 4Vs, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has determined a commercial whelk fishery in that Area would be both economically and biologically sustainable.

Currently, the exploratory whelk fishery in NAFO Area 4Vs supports approximately 55 jobs in Eastern Nova Scotia. Once the new, commercial whelk fishery is underway in Spring 2024, it will generate even more economic opportunities and benefits for Nova Scotians.

"I am proud to announce the development of a new commercial whelk fishery in Nova Scotia. This fishery is particularly important to my community in Quebec, and I am pleased to see that it will now foster the Nova Scotia economy, while increasing the availability of our quality seafood in international markets."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Today marks an exciting chapter for Northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton as we unveil plans for a new commercial whelk fishery. The fishery will not only create jobs but also contribute to the prosperity of Nova Scotian communities while ensuring the long-term health of our marine resources."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Whelk is an edible mollusc, or sea snail, which is primarily exported from Canada to Asian markets.





to Asian markets. There is currently an exploratory fishery for whelk in Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) Area 4Vs, which will transition to a commercial fishery in 2024.





Decisions on licensing, access allocation, fishing effort controls and other management measures will be made prior to the opening of the commercial whelk fishery in NAFO Area 4Vs in Spring 2024.

