OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Bounded by three oceans—the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic—Canada is home to the longest coastline and some of the best quality fish and seafood products. We are known for our high standards for sustainability and food safety. Our premium fish and seafood continues to be prized around the world.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada was part of Canada's delegation to this year's Seafood Expo North America. The Seafood Expo, which ran from March 16 to 18, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts, is the largest trade exposition of its kind in North America. The Seafood Expo is an opportunity for Canada to promote our high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and seafood products. It provides a global platform to share our best practices when it comes to managing Canadian fisheries and protecting our marine ecosystems to ensure a healthy and sustainable industry.

Fish and seafood are among the largest single food commodities exported by Canada. Canada exported fish and seafood to 118 countries in 2024. Lobster was Canada's most valuable export species, worth $2.9 billion in 2024.

In Canada, we have a well-regulated, scientifically monitored and legally enforced industry that's economically prosperous, environmentally sustainable and socially responsible. It's also an industry that benefits from a highly skilled workforce and constant innovation. Canada will continue to prioritize quality and working with global partners on shared interests, ensuring that our fisheries remain healthy for future generations.

Quotes

"Fish and seafood are a part of our culture and way of life. We are proud of the fish and seafood that we catch. Showcasing Canadian fish and seafood at the Seafood Expo North America lets us share with the world how hard our fish and seafood harvesters and processors work to bring high-quality, sustainable seafood to the table."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Canadian and US seafood harvesters and processors are closely interconnected, supporting North American food security.

Canada's most valuable exports by species in 2024 were lobster, snow/queen crab, and Atlantic salmon.

most valuable exports by species in 2024 were lobster, snow/queen crab, and Atlantic salmon. In 2024, these species represented 63% ( $5.1 billion ) of the total value and 41% (214,000 tonnes) of the total volume of fish and seafood exports.

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Andrew Richardson, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]