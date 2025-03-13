OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Wild Atlantic salmon holds an iconic status in Atlantic Canada and Quebec. They are deeply intertwined with Indigenous cultures and are vital to ecosystem health. Fisheries and Oceans Canada recognizes the decline of Atlantic salmon and is responding to Indigenous communities, partners and stakeholders to take action to conserve this important species.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier announced Canada's first ever conservation strategy to restore and rebuild wild Atlantic salmon populations and their habitats. This Strategy will guide the Department and our partners in working together to mitigate threats and ensure healthy ecosystems that can support Atlantic salmon. Since 2021, we have engaged with Canadians, stakeholders, partners, provincial governments and Indigenous organizations on the Strategy. The Department will continue to collaborate with these groups in implementing and reviewing the Strategy to help shape its evolution.

Atlantic salmon is woven into to fabric of many East coast communities. It has held cultural and spiritual significance to Indigenous Peoples since time immemorial, and has been an important part of many Canadians' lives and livelihoods for generations. Restoring Atlantic salmon is a priority. To date, the Government of Canada has invested $6.1 million in projects already underway that reinforce the early implementation of the Strategy by spurring collaboration with stakeholders, partners, provincial governments, and Indigenous organizations.

In addition to the $6.1 million, the Government of Canada is also investing $1 million for the 2025-26 fiscal year to support new projects focussed on Atlantic salmon conservation and the objectives set out in the Strategy. A call for proposals process will be launched in the coming months for projects specifically targeting Atlantic salmon.

The Government of Canada is committed to the conservation of wild Atlantic salmon populations and will continue to ensure that the best knowledge and information is available to support decision making, climate resilient actions and mitigate threats to this iconic species.

"Having grown up on the Gaspé Peninsula, I understand that Atlantic salmon are an integral part of Canada's heritage and history. Canada's National Strategy will better position Canada to address the challenges affecting this species in our ecosystems. In collaboration with Indigenous communities, partners, and stakeholders, we can work to ensure a healthy and prosperous future for Atlantic salmon."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Launching the Wild Atlantic Salmon Conservation Strategy is a positive first step. ASF, our partners, and thousands of people in Eastern Canada have been urging DFO to follow through. We recognize the funding today is an important down payment that will make a difference on the ground in 2025 and sets the stage for a much-needed substantial investment in years to come. ASF stands ready to contribute expertise and resources to help make this Strategy a success."

Louie Porta, President and CEO, Atlantic Salmon Federation

The Strategy includes four strategic outcomes: supporting healthy, climate-resilient salmon populations; ensuring alignment with Indigenous rights; fostering a vibrant and knowledgeable salmon community; and transparent, well-informed management practices.

The needs of Atlantic salmon vary across Canada . The Strategy proposes an area-based approach to restoration to mitigate threats to salmon on a river-by-river basis.

. The Strategy proposes an area-based approach to restoration to mitigate threats to salmon on a river-by-river basis. This funding comes from various programs: the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund (AERF), the Indigenous Habitat Participation Program (IHPP), the Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk (CNFASAR), and the Habitat Stewardship Program (HSP).

Since summer 2021, engagement on the Strategy has been an ongoing conversation. Most recently in summer 2024, the Department invited Indigenous Peoples and provincial governments to provide feedback on the final draft, and held a public engagement on the proposed draft. Feedback from all sources was used to make adjustments to the final Strategy to reflect the comments that were received.

The Strategy will work towards ensuring that all Atlantic salmon-related processes and policies are aligned with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and its supporting Action Plan .

and its supporting . Atlantic salmon populations face many threats linked to human activity, including loss of natural habitat, decreased water quality, invasive species, legal and illegal fishing, pollution and challenges related to climate change.

