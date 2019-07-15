Government of Canada Launches Road Map for Ending Violence Against Children

Road Map highlights actions to protect the health and well-being of children

OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Violence against children has serious impacts on the child, their family and their community. It influences future relationships and future generations. According to data from Statistics Canada, one in three Canadians aged 15 and older suffered some form of maltreatment before they turned 15.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, launched Canada's Road Map to End Violence Against Children, as part of the Government of Canada's continued efforts to eliminate gender-based violence and child maltreatment. The Road Map describes the Government of Canada's strong foundation and progress in preventing and addressing violence against children, while also identifying opportunities for further action.

The Road Map outlines opportunities for action to bolster efforts to prevent and respond to at-risk communities including First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, newcomer children to Canada, children with disabilities, and LGBTQ2S youth. These opportunities include strengthening evidence and enhancing collaboration and coordination among key partners and stakeholders.

The Road Map also outlines Canada's existing laws, policies and programs at the national level that protect children and foster safe, nurturing family and social environments. While the Road Map focuses mainly on the roles and efforts of the Government of Canada, it also highlights examples of innovative practices by provinces and territories, and provides a framework for collaboration with partners and stakeholders as we continue to work together to understand the causes and impacts of violence against children and how to effectively prevent it.

Quotes

"Many Canadian programs to prevent violence are regarded as global best practices. Canada's Road Map for Ending Violence Against Children allows us to showcase the efforts that are happening across the country, and serves as a guide for Canada's ongoing efforts to address the complex issue of ending violence against children. Any violence or abuse is unacceptable. The Government of Canada is unwavering in its commitment to protecting the health and well-being of children and ending all forms of violence against and abuse of children in Canada."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health

"As Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, I am pleased to serve as Canada's representative for the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children. Violence against children can have serious and lasting impacts on children's physical and mental health, both immediately and throughout their lives. With this Road Map, Canada has an opportunity to learn from and build on its areas of strength, and to focus efforts in the areas of greatest need or opportunity."

Dr. Theresa Tam

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada

Quick Facts

As a State Party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child since 1991, the Government of Canada is fully committed to implementing our obligations including taking all appropriate measures to protect children from abuse and violence.

is fully committed to implementing our obligations including taking all appropriate measures to protect children from abuse and violence. In March 2018 , Canada joined the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children (End Violence), which includes organizations from every sector as well as children themselves in a unique collaboration focused on ending violence against all children.

, joined the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children (End Violence), which includes organizations from every sector as well as children themselves in a unique collaboration focused on ending violence against all children. By joining as a Pathfinding Country, Canada committed to developing a road map of actions to address violence against children over the next two to three years and to strengthening collaboration with partners from across sectors.

Associated Links

Canada's Road Map for Ending Violence Against Children

Canada's Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence

