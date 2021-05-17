OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - From coast to coast to coast, Canadians have been making extraordinary sacrifices to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe from COVID-19. These individual actions are strengthening our collective capacity to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As highly effective vaccines become available in greater numbers, everyone in Canada can be part of the solution to end the pandemic.

The Government of Canada is supporting Canadians to make informed COVID-19 vaccine choices. Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced the launch of a new national campaign to encourage vaccine uptake, which will appear on television, radio, print, out-of-home and online.

The campaign uses the concept of a ripple effect to underscore how one small, individual action can greatly influence outcomes for everyone. Getting vaccinated will help reduce infection rates, ease pressure on the health system and create the conditions that will allow us to get back to important social, economic and recreational activities. Choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can have a cascading effect, culminating in a more vaccinated and protected Canada and eventual easing of public health restrictions.

The latest tracking polling shows that the number of people who have already had a shot or who will take one as soon as it is available to them is up from previous weeks and now stands at over 70%. More and more of our family members, friends, and neighbours in communities across Canada are getting vaccinated or say they intend to. This momentum to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible needs to continue. It is important that people know that their choice to vaccinate plays an important part in keeping them and their loved ones healthy.

"Vaccines are one of the most important ways to protect the health of Canadians. The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for everyone and the COVID–19 vaccines have provided us with hope for a return to what we miss most. This advertising campaign will help empower people to get vaccinated for their own health, and for the health of their families, loved ones and communities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

"As vaccine availability expands, I urge all people in Canada to get vaccinated and support others to get vaccinated as soon as they can. Through campaigns such as the 'Ripple Effect,' we are reminding people that the individual choices we make will have a positive impact on our collective future. As more and more people in Canada get vaccinated, we move closer to getting back to the people, places, and activities we love. This is because getting vaccinated means you lower your personal risk of getting COVID-19 and you are less likely to transmit the virus to others."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer

Public Health Agency of Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada has launched the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine advertising campaign, called the "Ripple Effect," to remind Canadians about the collective vaccination effort required to see a reduction in restrictions and public health measures.

has launched the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine advertising campaign, called the "Ripple Effect," to remind Canadians about the collective vaccination effort required to see a reduction in restrictions and public health measures. The budget for this second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine advertising campaign is $11 million .

. This second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine advertising campaign runs from May 17, 2021 to July 4, 2021 . The ads will run on TV and radio (including multicultural and Indigenous channels), in print media, and out-of-home including on buses and digital signs. Additional, digital ads will run on web sites, social media and through search engine marketing.

to . The ads will run on TV and radio (including multicultural and Indigenous channels), in print media, and out-of-home including on buses and digital signs. Additional, digital ads will run on web sites, social media and through search engine marketing. The first phase of the advertising campaign, "COVID-19 Vaccines and You," ran from March 8 th , 2021, to May 16 th , 2021, to educate and build trust in the COVID-19 vaccines by answering key questions about the vaccines and providing Canadians with the information they need to make informed COVID-19 vaccine choices.

, 2021, to , 2021, to educate and build trust in the COVID-19 vaccines by answering key questions about the vaccines and providing Canadians with the information they need to make informed COVID-19 vaccine choices. These ads had more than 347 million impressions and resulted in over 3 million visits to Canada.ca/covid-vaccine.

