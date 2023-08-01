Government of Canada launches call for proposals for community projects to support seniors

WOODBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Seniors have made and continue to make significant and valuable contributions to their families, communities and workplaces. The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting local organizations that empower seniors, promote engagement within their communities and contribute to their health and well-being.

Today, Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan—Woodbridge, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., launched the 2023–24 call for proposals for community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP). MP Sorbara made the announcement while visiting the Golden Age Village for the Elderly in Woodbridge, Ontario and was joined by Steven Del Duca, Mayor of the City of Vaughan. Golden Age Village for the Elderly previously received funding for their project Active Living and Learning which promoted seniors' social participation and inclusion, through various activities such as cooking and baking classes.

Organizations are invited to apply for funding that creates opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities. Projects need to reflect national priorities:

supporting healthy aging;

preventing senior abuse;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion; and

supporting financial security.

The call for proposals is open until September 14, 2023. Applicants are encouraged to submit online. Seniors-serving organizations can access support to prepare their application by contacting their nearest NHSP office. For details on how to apply, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/new-horizons-seniors.html.

Quotes

"When seniors are more connected, engaged and active members of their communities, everyone benefits. So, we want to support organisations that build more inclusive communities and give seniors the tools they need to age on their own terms."

– Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors

"Seniors helped build this country and our communities. Every year, the New Horizons for Seniors Program makes a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of seniors ensuring they continue to participate fully in their communities. This program reaffirms the government continued commitment to improve the quality of life of seniors across Canada, and here in the City of Vaughan. We know everyone benefits when seniors can fully participate in society and lead a healthy life."

– Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge

"People often speak to me about the number of interesting activities we are able to provide for seniors, and much of this is possible through funding from the New Horizons for Seniors Program. I am glad to see investments for seniors in Vaughan. These initiatives will encourage seniors to better contribute to their communities as well as enhance seniors' social well-being."

– Steven Del Duca, Mayor of the City of Vaughan

"The New Horizons for Seniors Program is an opportunity to support and serve our seniors while building a strong sense of belonging and community. At the Golden Age Village for the Elderly, we have worked with the New Horizons for Seniors Program to provide engaging activities and skill-building classes, and to promote the health and wellness of our members. They are much-needed programs for our seniors, and our community has been enriched by these opportunities. We are thrilled to see the continued investment and advocacy to improve the lives of our seniors."

– Tanya Thanh-Nha Nguyen, Secretary General & CEO, Golden Age Village for the Elderly

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.





fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. The New Horizons for Seniors Program community-based stream is a federal grants program whose goal is to invest in projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.





in grant funding. Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.





Since its inception in 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 36,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $780 million .





, with the Government of having invested a total of more than . This fall, a call for concepts for pan-Canadian projects under the New Horizons for Seniors Program will be launched. The NHSP's pan-Canadian stream supports innovative projects that create a significant impact in communities and invest in large initiatives that meet the growing social needs of seniors.

Related Document

Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Backgrounder: Government of Canada launces call for proposals for community projects to support seniors

Associated Links

Applicant guide: Community-based projects (up to $25,000)

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program: Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Hartley Witten, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., 343-575-1065, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]