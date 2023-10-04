GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to enhancing the quality of life of Canadian seniors, so everyone can age with dignity and choice.

Today, the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., launched a multi-year funding opportunity for projects that will help enhance the social inclusion of seniors in communities across Canada. Eligible organizations can receive up to $5 million over five years by applying for New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) pan-Canadian funding under the 2023–2024 call for concepts.

The NHSP is a federal grants and contributions program that funds projects making a difference in the lives of Canadian seniors. By empowering seniors and the organizations who support them, the NHSP helps seniors age on their terms.

Organizations are invited to apply for funding to support initiatives that use collaborative and innovative approaches to build community capacity and increase the social inclusion of vulnerable seniors.

The call for concepts is open until November 15, 2023. For details on how to apply, visit Funding: New Horizons for Seniors Program – Pan-Canadian projects.

Quote

"When seniors are more connected, engaged and active members of their communities, everyone benefits. So, we want to support organisations that build more inclusive communities and give seniors the tools they need to age on their own terms."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. The NHSP's pan-Canadian stream funds multi-year projects that use collaborative and innovative approaches to build community capacity and increase seniors' social inclusion.

The previous NHSP call for concepts for pan-Canadian projects was open from December 6, 2018 , to January 21, 2019 . The call focused on projects that would increase social inclusion among seniors through collaborative and innovative approaches.

, to . The call focused on projects that would increase social inclusion among seniors through collaborative and innovative approaches. Pan-Canadian projects funded through the 2018–19 NHSP call for concepts have received more than $57 million for their collective impact plans and projects. Most projects will end in fall 2024.

Related products

Associated Links

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Hartley Witten, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., 343-575-1065, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]