GATINEAU, QC, May 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In Canada, diversity is our strength. That's why the Government of Canada is building on progress under its Anti-Racism Strategy by demonstrating federal leadership, empowering Black communities, and building awareness and changing attitudes.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, launched a call for applications for the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative's (SBCCI) newly created External Reference Group (ERG).

ERG members will support the Initiative's work to help build capacity within communities by providing strategic advice, expertise and insight on the priorities of Black Canadians.

The group will include up to 15 members of African descent drawn from the not-for-profit, education, public and private sectors. In recognition of the diversity of Canada's Black communities and to ensure a wide range of perspectives are brought to bear, members will reflect diverse ethno-cultural, gender, regional and linguistic backgrounds. The Government encourages Black Canadians aged 18 and older from across the country to apply, including women and youth. Members will serve two-year terms, with the possibility of extensions by one-year increments.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by May 21, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. PDT, by consulting Canada.ca.

"Diversity, inclusion and belonging are a pivotal part of our Canadian identity, which is why our government has pledged to address systemic racism, including barriers faced by Black Canadians, and is taking concrete actions to do so. Today's launch is another important step in the right direction. I look forward to working with the new members of the External Reference Group as we continue to build capacity for organizations serving Black communities across Canada."

In 2019, in recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of Canada invested $25 million over five years in the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. This initiative supports projects that celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities.

To continue to support the work of community organizations that empower, advocate for and lift up Black Canadians:

Budget 2021 proposes to provide $200 million in 2021–22 to Employment and Social Development Canada to establish a new Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. This fund would be led by Black Canadians and would create a sustainable source of funding, including for Black youth and social purpose organizations, help combat anti-Black racism and improve social and economic outcomes in Black communities.



Budget 2021 proposes to provide $100 million in 2021–22 to the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative at Employment and Social Development Canada.

As part of the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, the Government is also supporting the establishment of a national institute to advance initiatives that address issues affecting Black Canadians.

There are currently three intermediary organizations under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative: Tropicana Community Services, Black Business Initiative and Groupe 3737.

On February 24, 2021 , the intermediaries announced that through a joint call for proposals, they had approved 87 projects, representing approximately $2 .65 million in funding.

, the intermediaries announced that through a joint call for proposals, they had approved 87 projects, representing approximately .65 million in funding. Under an earlier call for proposals administered by Employment and Social Development Canada, over 100 projects have been approved to date, representing up to $7 million in funding.

From March 9 to April 7, 2021 , the Government of Canada held a call for proposals to select an additional high-capacity Black-led organization, based in Western Canada , as an intermediary under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. Applications are currently being reviewed and assessed.

About the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative

Apply to become a member of the External Reference Group

