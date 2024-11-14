The Government of Canada is engaging with international partners to promote and protect human rights in sport.

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Sport builds communities and stimulates economies while contributing to the overall well-being of all participants. That's why the Government of Canada is building a sport system grounded in human rights, where everyone can experience the transformational power of sport.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, announced that the Government of Canada has joined the Centre for Sport and Human Rights' Advisory Council (CSHR). Canada joins the governments of Austria, Germany, Mexico, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States of America as a member of the Advisory Council.

Through this advisory council, the CSHR brings together an alliance of intergovernmental organizations, governments, sport bodies, athletes, hosts, sponsors, broadcasters, civil society representatives, trade unions and employers. Together, this alliance is working to align global sport systems through the principles of human dignity, human rights and labour rights. All members the Advisory Council endorse and commit to promoting the Sporting Chance Principles.

As a global human rights organization, the CSHR is working towards a world of sport that fully respects human rights by sharing knowledge, building capacity and strengthening the accountability of all actors in the sport ecosystem.

The Government of Canada looks forward to collaborating with international partners on the Advisory Council to continue advancing human rights through sport.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to join the Centre for Sport and Human Rights' Advisory Council. As a member of this advisory council, we look forward to sharing best practices and collaborating with international partners to continue advancing safe sport in Canada and around the world. This is yet another incredible milestone in Canada's leadership in promoting human rights through sport."

—The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Canada into the Advisory Council of the Centre. The number of governments involved in our work and engagement with the sports and human rights agenda continues to grow. States play a central role in sports policy and in overseeing that actors in the sport ecosystem live up to their human rights responsibilities while having duties and responsibilities themselves to protect, respect and promote human rights. We look forward to working closely with colleagues across the Canadian government to advance human rights in sports in Canada and beyond."

—Mary Harvey, CEO, Centre for Sport and Human Rights

The Government of Canada is a signatory of the 2020 Commonwealth Consensus Statement on Promoting Human Rights in and through Sport.

