Government of Canada invests to expand supply chain capacity at the Edmonton International Airport

EDMONTON, AB, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening Canada's trade corridors to keep our supply chains moving, strengthen our economy, and make sure Canadians get the goods they need on time.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced up to $100 million in funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund to increase cargo and logistics handling operations at the Edmonton International Airport.

The project will convert approximately 2,000 acres of land into a new global cargo handling operation. With this investment, the Edmonton International Airport will expand its multi-modal distribution throughout Canada, the United States of America, and Mexico. The airport's increased cargo capacity will improve the movement of import and export trade routes and strengthen Canada's supply chain.

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in well-functioning trade corridors to help Canadians compete in key global markets, trade more efficiently with international partners, and keep Canada's supply chain competitive. It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of Canada to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, federal Crown corporations, and academia are all eligible for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund .

Quotes

"Our government is committed to keeping our supply chains resilient, and this announcement will help strengthen the economic development of the Edmonton International Airport, Leduc County, and the region of Edmonton. This funding will expand the operational capacity of the airport by adding more space for cargo handling operations and new transportation infrastructure. By investing in our airports, we are creating good jobs, strengthening our economy, and maintaining a competitive and resilient supply chain."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Cargo and logistics play a major role in our region's economic growth and development. Increasing air capacity and global market access for exports and trade opportunities is a global game changer. It drives the growth of small and medium enterprises in Alberta and the rest of Canada, which creates jobs and spurs investment. Working towards these goals, we are excited to announce the development of the International Cargo Hub. The Government of Canada's investment into EIA will help accelerate our plans to position the Edmonton Metropolitan Region as a key multi-modal global logistics hub and vital trade corridor for Canada. This hub will be transformational for the Edmonton Metro Region."

Tom Ruth

President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . Under this program, a total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been announced.

. Under this program, a total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been announced. Budget 2022 provided $450 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across Canada's transportation networks.

over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will help ease the movement of goods across transportation networks. Transport Canada delivers the National Trade Corridors Fund, which supports improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.



