CED awards $500,000 in financial assistance to INFINITY Experiences.

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being decimated by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is investing over $40 million to help the tourism industry thrive again and reach its full potential.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, today announced a $500,000 repayable contribution for INFINITY Experiences Inc. This Government of Canada funding will allow INFINITY Experiences to transform its touring exhibition The Infinite into a longer-term installation that will be open to the public by late 2022 or early 2023. Today's announcement is part of a series of investments totalling over $40 million in strategic projects aimed at ensuring the recovery of Quebec's tourism sector. All the investments will be confirmed in the spring and summer of 2022.

Founded in 2020 by immersive arts and entertainment pioneers Felix & Paul Studios and PHI Studio, with the support of the Fonds d'investissement de la culture et des communications (FICC), INFINITY Experiences is an innovative startup in a rapidly growing industry. Its experience THE INFINITE is based on virtual reality images captured inside and outside the International Space Station (ISS), as seen in Space Explorers: The ISS experience, the largest production ever filmed in space. Wearing virtual reality headsets, visitors can roam through the ISS as part of this collective, interactive and immersive experience, which lasts 45 minutes and takes place in an 8,000 square–foot space. Setting up this travelling exhibition on a longer-term basis in Montréal will continue to bring this unique work to life, while also raising the profile of the city's creative industry.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry whose players contribute significantly to the growth of their regions and to the rebuilding of a greener and more resilient economy for all.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes the importance of Quebec's tourism industry, both from an economic and social standpoint and on an international level. Our government will always be there for the entrepreneurs and devoted workers in the tourism sector to ensure a sustainable recovery in all regions of Quebec. This is their chance to leverage their creative genius to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to its many visitors. Today, we are announcing significant investments to allow them to look to the future. The support for INFINITY Experiences is excellent news for Montréal and the city's drawing power."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The past few years have not been easy, and the $40 million investment announced today for our tourism industry once again demonstrates our solid commitment to enabling the recovery of tourism throughout Quebec. In addition, the unique experience THE INFINITE, which will be making a grand return to Montréal, will allow us to showcase our creative industry to local and international tourists alike."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult period. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure that businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector get through the pandemic, recover and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"THE INFINITE experience's first run in Montréal began in July 2021 and attracted nearly 70,000 visitors. The exhibition subsequently went on a North American tour. Its first stop was Houston, and now THE INFINITE is in Seattle/Tacoma, after which it will head to San Francisco for six months. We are pleased to be bringing back a new version of THE INFINITE to Montréal, both for Quebec audiences and to complement Montréal's tourism offer with this new version of this unique experience."

Eric Albert, President and CEO of PHI and co-CEO of INFINITY Experiences, and Stéphane Rituit, CEO and co-founder of Felix & Paul Studios and co-CEO of INFINITY Experiences

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The funding comes from the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

