Government of Canada invests over $30M to ensure recovery of Quebec's festivals and cultural events

Supporting tourism through festivals and events contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. In addition to drawing in large numbers of tourists, a significant contribution to the economy, these cultural activities enable Canadians to renew ties in person with their fellow citizens and celebrate together once again.

That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $30,584,054 in investments to enable 14 festivals and events across the province to position themselves for the future, including by adopting green practices, adapting their facilities to the current public health situation, and enhancing their event experience and international marketing efforts. Further details on 18 projects are available in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada is aware of the economic impacts the pandemic has had on festivals and events, the workers who rely on them for their livelihood, and the regional economies that depend on them right across the country. By supporting them, the Government of Canada is helping our regions to position themselves as top tourism destinations and to diversify and dynamize their respective economies, as well as promoting investments in Canada's tourism assets and products.

Quotes

"Festivals and cultural events stimulate creation and generate undeniable economic spin-offs in Quebec and across the country. These event ecosystems had to overcome many challenges during the pandemic. Our government continues to demonstrate its commitment to support them through the burgeoning recovery, and residents and tourists from around the world are delighted with the experience. I salute the work done by all the craftspeople who are behind these celebrations that enable us once again to share beautiful moments together and showcase our cultural vitality."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Our festivals are an important means of conveying our culture and heritage in Quebec and all across Canada. It's great to have them back and to see our artists once again performing on the stages of our favourite festivals. The pandemic has not been easy for them and we continue to be there to support them in the recovery. With this assistance, our cultural events can continue to showcase our culture, attract visitors from all over and create good jobs for the local population. I'm sure that festival-goers from one end of the country to the other will be out enjoying themselves this summer and all through the year."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under the following programs:

Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI)

The MFESI helps major festivals and events remain operational and adapt and enhance their activities with an eye to the future. This initiative has a budget of $200 million over two years, with $100 million allocated to Quebec, where it is being implemented by CED.

Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP)

The QEDP aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

Tourism Relief Fund (TRF)

The TRF, administered by Canada's regional development agencies and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), supports tourism businesses and organizations as they adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate their growth in the future.

The TRF, administered by regional development agencies and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), supports tourism businesses and organizations as they adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate their growth in the future.

