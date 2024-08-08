Eight organizations receive a total of over $2,100,000 in financial assistance from CED.

CHANDLER, QC, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Government of Canada is proud to announce its support for eight tourism initiatives in the Gaspésie region, thereby contributing to the region's economic growth. These innovative projects aim to diversify and enrich the tourism experience, thereby attracting more visitors while also creating local jobs. Thanks to this strategic investment, the Gaspésie region is positioning itself as a must-visit destination that combines natural beauty, varied accommodations, and unique cultural experiences.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, are taking the opportunity today to announce a total of $2,108,200 in financial contributions for eight organizations recognized in their respective communities for their potential to contribute to the regional economy.

The recipients are the Corporation du Bourg de Pabos Inc., Chalets Nautika Gaspé, Panora Loges Fluviales, Village en chanson de Petite-Vallée, Les Aventures Gaspésiennes Inc., Musique du Bout du Monde, Les chalets Valmont and Choc Événements.

Further details on the eight projects are available in a related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"As the elected official for the Gaspésie region, I am especially proud that the Government of Canada is supporting these eight tourism projects, which will showcase the many riches of our beautiful region. Without a doubt, these initiatives will dynamize our local economy and strengthen the Gaspésie region's position as a choice tourism destination."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The tourism industry showcases Canada's attractions, culture and diversity, attracting visitors from around the world. That is why our government supports innovative businesses and organizations that are anchored in their communities, such as those that have originated these eight projects in the Gaspésie region. These projects not only highlight the undeniable assets the region has, but also strengthen the economy in our communities."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated link

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Alexander Cohen, Communications Director, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-404-9121, [email protected]