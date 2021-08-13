Government of Canada invests over $100 million to modernize rail safety and security

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to further improve the safety and security of Canada's rail system, especially in light of the impacts of climate change and severe weather on railway operations.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is providing over $100 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, for Transport Canada to continue to advance the safe and secure transportation of people and goods by rail.

This funding will be dedicated to a wide array of activities that will enable Transport Canada to:

invest in railway oversight to better address new and evolving risks to the safety and security of railway operations, which includes updating legislation, developing new approaches to improve railway safety data collection and analysis, evaluating new technologies for rail inspection and safety oversight, and supporting the safer transportation of dangerous goods;

meaningfully engage with Indigenous communities to allow for the inclusion of Indigenous voices as we work together to ensure our rail system operates as safely and securely as possible across Canada ;

; undertake research and analysis to better identify risks and strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change and severe weather on the integrity and safety of critical railway infrastructure; and

provide additional funding to the ongoing success of the Rail Safety Improvement Program.

The Government of Canada continues to prioritize the safety and security of Canada's railway network, recognizing the economic and social importance of our railway system in moving high volumes of Canadian goods to market and providing a dependable mode of travel to thousands of Canadians every day.

"Today's announcement will strengthen the safety and security of our rail system, protecting communities who use, live near, and work on our railways. These investments are important to ensure that Canada's rail system continues getting people and goods to their destinations safely and securely, for now and the future."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

With 41,711 kilometres of track, Canada has the third largest railway system in the world.

has the third largest railway system in the world. Transport Canada monitors railway companies for compliance with rules, regulations, and standards made under the Railway Safety Act through risk-based audits and safety inspections.

monitors railway companies for compliance with rules, regulations, and standards made under the through risk-based audits and safety inspections. Transport Canada conducts more than 35,000 inspections every year as part of its oversight activities to ensure that rail companies and road authorities comply with the Railway Safety Act.

