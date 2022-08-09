WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous women, women with disabilities, members of LGBTQ2 communities, as well as newcomers, Black, racialized, and migrant women are all disproportionately impacted by longstanding inequities. Through support for Manitoba-based organizations that advance gender equality and work to break down barriers, individuals in these communities will be able to fully participate in the economic, social, and democratic life in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, visited the Rainbow Resource Centre and announced more than $150,000 for two Manitoba-based organizations to advance gender equality in their communities:

$26,390 for the Institute for International Women's Rights – Manitoba to conduct research and make policy recommendations to ensure that Manitoba's COVID-19 recovery is responsive to and supportive of the needs of marginalized communities





These projects will improve the wellbeing of women and gender-diverse individuals and will help ensure that women and gender-diverse individuals and their families and communities can prosper—creating a more inclusive Canada for all.

Quotes

"As a society, we cannot progress if women and gender-diverse individuals continue to face barriers that prevent them from fully accessing economic, social, and leadership opportunities. I applaud the Rainbow Resource Centre, the Institute for International Women's Rights – Manitoba, and all other organizations working to advance gender equality in Canada. It's through collaboration that we'll make a difference."

The Honourable Marci Ien, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Capacity building is often neglected by funders who prefer to support outcomes related to service delivery. We are deeply grateful that Women and Gender Equality Canada understands the importance of strengthening internal processes to support long-term sustainability and success. The $127,144 funding will help the Rainbow Resource Centre nurture inclusive spaces for the 2SLGBTQ+ community to thrive."

Noreen Mian, Executive Director of the Rainbow Resource Centre

"The Institute for International Women's Rights – Manitoba (IIWR-MB) is exceedingly grateful for the opportunity to hire our first staff member, who is focused on bringing a Gender-Based Analysis Plus perspective to Manitoba and building capacity for an intersectional feminist recovery. The IIWR-MB is rooted in five values, one of which is collaborating with the wider community to raise issues related to gender equity, justice, and power within governments, institutions, and systems in order to achieve our vision of a world where dignity, gender equity, and justice are actualized for all people. The funding provided allows us to take action within our values towards such a world."

Teruni Walaliyadde and Christine Williams, Co-chairs of the Institute for International Women's Rights – Manitoba

Quick Facts

Budget 2022 demonstrates the Government of Canada's continued commitment to supporting an inclusive response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and support for women and LGBTQ2 communities. Key gender equity investments in this budget include:

$100 million over five years to support the implementation of the Federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan to support an equal Canada for LGBTQ2 people.





This funding has helped ensure continuity of services throughout the pandemic and is enhancing the capacity and responsiveness of gender-based violence organizations.



Because of this funding, more than 1.3 million individuals experiencing violence have had a place to go and access to support during the pandemic.





Budget 2021 provided $55 million over five years to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to provide gender-based violence prevention programs aimed at addressing the root causes of violence. A call for proposals for this funding closed in March 2022, and Women and Gender Equality Canada will be announcing the recipients this fall.

Other recent investments to support LGBTQ2 communities include $15 million over three years, starting in 2021–22, for a new, distinct LGBTQ2 Projects Fund dedicated to supporting community-informed initiatives to overcome key issues facing LGBTQ2 communities. Recipients of this fund will be announced this fall.

