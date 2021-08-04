The Government of Canada supports Guelph Museums' efforts to create employment for youth in the heritage, arts and culture sectors

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting heritage organizations like Guelph Museums and helping meet the needs of employers by creating new employment for youth in the heritage, arts and culture sectors.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, was at the Guelph Civic Museum today to reaffirm the government's commitment to helping the next generation of Canadians gain the skills and experience for careers in the heritage, arts and cultural sector and ensure the next generation is well equipped to take over multiple positions. Guelph Museums received funding through Young Canada Works' Heritage program to hire three young people in the community.

This funding is part of $12 million in supplementary recovery funds devoted to Young Canada Work – Heritage Program, which aims to create as many as 1,240 additional jobs for young people in the heritage, arts and culture sectors across Canada.

Quotes

"Through the Young Canada Works – Heritage Program, the Government of Canada is encouraging the next generation of Canadians to gain the skills and experience needed to build careers in the heritage, arts and cultural sectors and to support organization in these sectors. I hope that these work experiences will inspire today's youth to become the heritage leaders of tomorrow. "

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"From collections research to planning commemorative events to interpreting John McCrae's story in both official languages, the students and graduates we have been able to employ as a result of Young Canada Works grants have contributed significantly to the advancement of our curatorial practices, innovative programming, and community engagement. In addition, we've been so proud to watch many of these young employees use the skills and mentorship gained at Guelph Museums to launch into successful careers in the field. Young Canada Works has tremendous double bottom line impact for the sector, for emerging professionals, and ultimately for the community, which benefits from the new knowledge and engaging experiences generated through the work of students and interns."

—Tammy Adkin, Manager, Museums and Culture, City of Guelph

Quick Facts

Guelph Museums is accountable to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action and the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls Calls to Justice. It has adjusted the way history is portrayed at the museums to incorporate authentic Indigenous voices, stories and knowledge, which have traditionally been sidelined in favour of colonial narratives. Guelph Museums considers truth and reconciliation fundamental in upholding its mandate to be a community museum that makes a difference, improving the lives of residents and visitors to the City of Guelph.

Young Canada Works - Heritage program is part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, a government-wide initiative led by Employment and Social Development Canada. The program supports employers create jobs for students and internships for graduates. These programs help youth acquire skills in the heritage, arts and cultural sector.

Government of Canada Continues to Support Heritage Organizations and Access to Canada's Heritage Collections

Young Canada Works Program

Guelph Museums

