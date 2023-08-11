SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - In Canada and abroad, young people are a driving force for change and they have a keen desire to participate and engage in their communities. With the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) program, the Government of Canada helps young Canadians support that desire by helping them develop leadership skills, gain valuable experience, and make a positive difference in their communities. This program aims to make Canada more accessible for persons with disabilities.

Today, in celebration of International Youth Day on August 12th, the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, announced $1.1 million in funding for accessibility projects led by Canadian youth in partnerships with 131 organizations across the country. This funding is distributed through the EAF youth innovation component 2022 call for proposals, which ran from June 3 to October 31, 2022.

Through the EAF's youth innovation component, Canadian youth between the ages of 15 and 30 are encouraged to become Youth Accessibility Leaders (YALs). The unique role of a YAL is to help identify accessibility barriers within their communities, and then partner with local organizations to help secure up to $10,000 in accessibility project funding to address the barriers in community spaces and workplaces.

For the occasion, Minister Khera, accompanied by Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Agincourt, Ontario, visited the Community Family Services of Ontario (CFSO) in Scarborough, Ontario. CFSO provides a variety of services, including disability and special need services, to address the needs of individuals and families affected by various types of visible and invisible disabilities as well as special needs. The organization is receiving:

$8,898 in funding to purchase accessible devices and equipment such as an infrared-based hearing system, a FM-based hearing system and a screen-reading group license. This will enhance and expand service provisions in a safe, inclusive and culturally sensitive manner, and provide greater opportunities for current or future employees with disabilities.

On June 5, 2023, a new call for proposals under the EAF youth innovation component was launched. Youth are invited to submit their expressions of interest in being named a YAL by October 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. EDT online. Eligible organizations are invited to submit their funding application(s) in collaboration with the YAL by October 31, 2023 at 5:00p.m. EDT online. Interested young Canadians and organizations are invited to attend upcoming information sessions available at https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/enabling-accessibility-fund-youth-innovation.html.

This funding supports the development of accessible and inclusive communities, which is the focus of Pillar 3 under the Government's Disability Inclusion Action Plan. It also underscores the federal Government's ongoing commitment to create a truly inclusive Canada, free of physical, societal, and attitudinal barriers.

Quotes

"Young people are the leaders of today. The youth innovation component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund is about making sure we're helping young Canadians to be positive agents of change within their own communities. In order to build a more inclusive and accessible Canada, we need to include all voices at the table, and that is exactly what our government is committed to do. Young Canadians are certainly an important part of this process, as they have unique and important perspectives on what a barrier-free Canada should look like."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

"On International Youth Day, we celebrate the vibrant energy, creativity, and resilience of young people in communities across Canada. The power of youth knows no bounds – it's a force for positive change, innovation, and progress."

– Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien

"Through the youth innovation component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund, local youth and community organizations are able to make a tangible impact on the lives of persons with disabilities. The federal government invested over $8,000 in funding for Community Family Services of Ontario to purchase communications equipment to help community members with disabilities to access their services. This is a great program that empowers youth and improves accessibility and inclusivity here in Scarborough-Agincourt and across the country."

– Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Agincourt

"The Enabling Accessibility Fund is a strong enabler for members of the community with vulnerabilities not limited to physical disabilities but also invisible disabilities such as mental, learning, and communicative disabilities. CFSO has leveraged these funds to empower newcomer and racialized youth with special needs or emotional disorders with assistive technology, mental health counselling, career advising, language training, and employment support, so that such youth can become socially integrated and financially independent. Canada benefits from having their talents and contribution to our economy."

– Dr. Anna Victoria Wong, Executive Director, Community Family Services of Ontario.



Quick Facts

The 2017 Canada Survey on Disability found that one in five Canadians aged 15 and over—or about 6.2 million persons—report having a disability.

The Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) is a federal grants and contributions program that supports construction, renovation and retrofit projects across Canada that improve the accessibility, safety, and inclusion of persons with disabilities in communities and the labour market. Over 7,200 projects have been funded under the EAF since its launch in 2007, helping thousands of Canadians gain access to programs, services, and employment opportunities in their communities.

The latest call for proposals under the EAF youth innovation component was launched on June 5, 2023. Youth can submit their expressions of interest in being named a Youth Accessibility Leader (YAL) online by October 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Canadian organizations partnering with a confirmed YAL, can submit their application for project funding by 5:00 p.m. EDT online on October 31, 2023.

Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed up to $100 million over two years, starting in 2021-22, to triple funding for the EAF to help make communities and workplaces more accessible for persons with disabilities by reducing barriers to employment, activities, and programs. An additional $25 million over two years in grants and contributions was committed to help children with disabilities and their parents by supporting Early Learning and Childcare centres to make physical upgrades to improve accessibility.

The Government of Canada helps address the needs of persons with disabilities through various programs, and Budget 2023 furthers these actions, proposing $10 million over two years, beginning in 2023-24, for Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) to help address the unique needs and ongoing barriers faced by persons with disabilities by investing in capacity building and the community-level work of Canada's disability organizations.

helps address the needs of persons with disabilities through various programs, and Budget 2023 furthers these actions, proposing over two years, beginning in 2023-24, for Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) to help address the unique needs and ongoing barriers faced by persons with disabilities by investing in capacity building and the community-level work of disability organizations. Budget 2023 also proposes to provide $21.5 million to ESDC to continue work on the future delivery of the Canada Disability Benefit, including engagement with the disability community and the provinces and territories on the regulatory process.

Backgrounder – Organizations funded under the 2022 Enabling Accessibility Fund youth innovation component call for proposals

Projects funded under the 2022 EAF youth innovation component call for proposals:

Alberta

Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association – Calgary (funding amount: $8,292)

Showers of Blessings Apostolic of Church – Calgary (funding amount: $9,500)

Irish Cultural Society of Calgary – Calgary (funding amount: $6,825)

Calgary Zoological Society – Calgary (funding amount: $4,775)

Variety – The Children's Charity of Alberta Association – Calgary (funding amount: $10,000)

Bowness Community Association – Calgary (funding amount: $7,084)

Calgary Tsung Tsin Benevolent Association – Calgary (funding amount: $7,785)

Ares Pentathlon and Fencing Club – Calgary (funding amount: $7,986)

Barons Eureka Warner, Family and Community Support Services – Coaldale (funding amount: $5,317)

Paralympic Sports Association – Edmonton (funding amount: $9,162)

Edmonton Symphony Society – Edmonton (funding amount: $10,000)

Warburg Hockey and Skating Arena Club – Warburg (funding amount: $10,000)

British Columbia

Pathways Abilities Society – Kelowna (funding amount: $10,000)

Disabled Sailing Association of British Columbia – Vancouver (funding amount: $9,990)

BCMOS (British Columbia Mobility Opportunities Society) – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

Chrysalis Drug & Alcohol Abuse Society – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

Sam Sullivan Disability Foundation – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

BC Centre For Ability Association (1) – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

BC Centre For Ability Association (2) – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

Vancouver Adapted Music Society – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

Strive Living Society – Burnaby (funding amount: $10,000)

ConnecTra Society – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

Covenant House Vancouver – (funding amount: $10,000)

Community Living Society – New Westminster (funding amount: $10,000)

Association of Neighbourhood Houses of British Columbia [Sasamat Outdoor Centre] – Belcarra (funding amount: $10,000)

Archway Community Services – Abbotsford (funding amount: $10,000)

NSVS (North Shore Volunteers for Seniors) – West Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

Big Bear Child and Youth Advocacy Centre – Kamloops (funding amount: $9,803)

The Semiahmoo Foundation [UNITI] – Surrey (funding amount: $10,000)

Vancouver Dispensary Society [Get Your Drugs Tested] – Vancouver (funding amount: $8,017)

Encompass Support Services Society – Langley (funding amount: $10,000)

Lookout Housing and Health Society – New Westminster (funding amount: $10,000)

Disabled Independent Gardeners Association (DIGA) – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

Association of Neighbourhood Houses of British Columbia [Kitsilano Neighbourhood House] – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

SHARE Family & Community Services – Coquitlam (funding amount: $10,000)

The Three Links Care Society (1) – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

The Three Links Care Society (2) – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

Aspire Richmond Support Society – Richmond (funding amount: $10,000)

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope – Langley (funding amount: $10,000)

Mavis McMullen Housing Society – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society – Surrey (funding amount: $10,000)

Whistler Community Services Society – Whistler (funding amount: $9,668)

Ecoforestry Institute Society – Ladysmith (funding amount: $10,000)

Mauka Menswear Ltd. – Surrey (funding amount: $10,000)

MOSAIC (1) – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

MOSAIC (2) – Vancouver (funding amount: $10,000)

Penticton First Baptist Church – Penticton (funding amount: $8,774)

RAD Recreation Adapted Society – Invermere (funding amount: $10,000)

City of West Kelowna – West Kelowna (funding amount: $10,000)

Mayday Club Youth Choir for Autism Advocacy - Richmond (funding amount: $3,395)

Young Life of Canada – Langley (funding amount: $9688)

PacificSport Regional Sport Centre Fraser Valley – Langley (funding amount: $7,318)

PURKIDS Charitable Foundation – Kelowna (funding amount: $10,000)

PacificSport Regional Centre Vancouver Island – Nanaimo (funding amount: $10,000)

Manitoba

10102495 Manitoba Ltd. [Kid City] – Winnipeg (funding amount: $9,994)

Association des Sénégalaises et Sénégalais du Manitoba Inc. – Winnipeg (funding amount: $9,932)

Newfoundland and Labrador

Easter Seals Newfoundland and Labrador Inc. – St. John's (funding amount: $10,000)

Regatta Holdings Limited – St. John's (funding amount: $5,848)

Town of Portugal Cove - St. Philip's – Portugal Cove - St. Philip's (funding amount: $7,036)

The Community of McIvers – McIvers (funding amount: $10,000)

Nova Scotia

Alderney Landing Facility Association - Dartmouth (funding amount: $9,950)

Eastern Front Theatre Society – Dartmouth (funding amount: $9,854)

Sisters of Charity Mount Saint Vincent – Halifax (funding amount: $9,873)

KAW Developments Limited [Barra Shores] – Ashdale (funding amount: $10,000)

YMCA Association of Cumberland – Amherst (funding amount: $8,963)

The Stepping Stone Association – Dartmouth (funding amount: $9,000)

Ontario

The Corporation of the Town of Essex – Essex (funding amount: $10,000)

Magnify Access Inc. – North York (funding amount: $9,543)

Marcon Contractors Ltd. – Kitchener (funding amount: $10,000)

Algonquin Accommodations Inc. (1) – Whitney (funding amount: $10,000)

Algonquin Accommodations Inc. (2) – Whitney (funding amount: $10,000)

Four Corners Contracting Inc. – Whitney (funding amount: $10,000)

New Life Recovery Ministries (1) – Plainfield (funding amount: $10,000)

New Life Recovery Ministries (2) – Plainfield (funding amount: $10,000)

Les Éditions Valérie et Sophie Inc. – Ottawa (funding amount: $9,999)

The Corporation of the City of Guelph – Guelph (funding amount: $7,000)

Heartland Forest Nature Experience – Niagara Falls (funding amount: $10,000)

Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre – Beamsville (funding amount: $10,000)

The County of Prince Edward Public Library – Picton (funding amount: $9,667)

AIM KW School – Waterloo (funding amount: $10,000)

Buffalo Canoe Club – Ridgeway (funding amount: $10,000)

CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind) – Toronto (funding amount: $10,000)

Kitchener Waterloo Bilingual School (1) – Waterloo (funding amount: $9,994)

Kitchener Waterloo Bilingual School (2) – Waterloo (funding amount: $10,000)

2568799 Ontario Inc. [Four Seasons Algonquin Cabins] – Madawaska (funding amount: $3,891)

Paula Rideout [Lemons/Sweets] – Wellington (funding amount: $10,000)

Regenesis York – North York (funding amount: $4,406)

Best Buddies of Canada – Toronto (funding amount: $10,000)

Regenesis Toronto – Toronto (funding amount: $3,543)

William Chamber, Carol Chambers (1) [Pine Grove Resort Cottages (1)] – Port Loring (funding amount: $10,000)

William Chambers, Carol Chambers (2) [Pine Grove Resort Cottages (2)] – Port Loring (funding amount: $10,000)

2325723 Ontario Limited – Wellington (funding amount: $10,000)

Quinte Sailability Development Training – Belleville (funding amount: $4,260)

Hamilton Bike Share Inc. – Hamilton (funding amount: $9,895)

Dianne Bartlett [UpFront Gallery & Home Store] -- Belleville (funding amount: $10,000)

KACB Worldwork Alliance Canada KAWAC – St. Catherine's (funding amount: $2,000)

1029761 Ontario Inc. (1) [Loon Lake Resort (1)] – Madoc (funding amount: $8,927)

1029761 Ontario Inc. (2) [Loon Lake Resort (2)] – Madoc (funding amount: $10,000)

The Foodshed Project – Sudbury (funding amount: $9,786)

Tarragon Theatre (1) – Toronto (funding amount: $7,828)

Tarragon Theatre (2) – Toronto (funding amount: $3,315)

Community Family Services of Ontario (CFSO) – Scarborough (funding amount: $8,898)

Michael Fahandez [KM Construction] – Madawaska (funding amount: $10,000)

Thomas Taylor (1) [Madawaska Maple Products (1)] – Madawaska (funding amount: $10,000)

Thomas Taylor (2) [Madawaska Maple Products (2)] – Madawaska (funding amount: $10,000)

The Corporation of the County of Prince Edward – Picton (funding amount: $10,000)

10374687 Canada Incorporated [10 Fitness Trenton] – Trenton (funding amount: $10,000)

Connections an Early Years Family Centre Inc. – Windsor (funding amount: $9,750)

Jesse McMaster, Cassandra McMaster [Tasteful Trends Cafe and Cakery] – Trenton (funding amount: $9,775)

Ottawa Museum Network – Ottawa (funding amount: $8,500)

The Corporation of the Town of Amherstburg – Amherstburg (funding amount: $10,000)

YMCA - YMCA of the National Capital Region – Ottawa (funding amount: $5,672)

H & H Family Care Support Services – Etobicoke (funding amount: $8,042)

Active U – Toronto (funding amount: $1,500)

Hamilton Association For Christian Education Incorporated – Ancaster (funding amount: $10,000)

Canada Business Enterprise Inc. [OneHub Business Consulting] – Markham (funding amount: $9,902)

Atelier Theatre Society – Toronto (funding amount: $2,795)

Québec

École Nour Al Eman – Montréal (funding amount: $7,587)

Réseau Autonomie Santé R.A.S – Victoriaville (funding amount: $10,000)

Centre de la Petite Enfance Tirelou – Saint-Liguori (funding amount: $10,000)

ICI Montmagny-L'Islet – Saint-Jean-Port-Joli (funding amount: $10,000)

Coopérative de Solidarité BIVOUAQ Aventures Inclusives – Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury (funding amount: $9,994)

Handicap Action Autonomie Bois-Francs (HAABF) – Victoriaville (funding amount: $10,000)

Ville de Victoriaville – Victoriaville (funding amount: $10,000)

Association pour l'intégration sociale (Région Bois-Francs) – Victoriaville (funding amount: $9,624)

La Maison Mecatina Inc. – La Tabatiere (funding amount: $8,397)

Connec-T, services d'audiodescription – Laval (funding amount: $9,474)

Saskatchewan

Melfort & District Curling Club – Melfort (funding amount: $10,000)

Prairie's Edge Development Corporation – Humboldt (funding amount: $10,000)

Prairie Sky Trails Association – Loreburn (funding amount: $6,068)

101237754 Saskatchewan Ltd. – Humboldt (funding amount: $10,000)

