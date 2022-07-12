WINDSOR, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that supply chains at Canadian ports are resilient, to help grow our economy and to create good, middle-class jobs.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, Irek Kusmierczyk, announced $5 million in funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF). The funding will support a project at the Port of Windsor that will increase warehousing capacity and speed up loading activities, such as transferring cargo from a truck to a rail car.

The Essex Terminal Railway Company is contributing $6.2 million, bringing the total investment to $11.2 million. The investment will also help increase the capacity and efficiency of Morterm Limited's transload activities. The investment will help relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Windsor.

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in efficient trade corridors to help Canada compete in key global markets, trade more efficiently with international partners, and keep our supply chains competitive. It represents a long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

"The need for additional infrastructure to store goods at the Port of Windsor is critical to maintaining a competitive, resilient and fluid supply chain. The contribution I am announcing today will solve capacity issues, create good jobs, and grow the Windsor regional economy."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"This significant federal investment grows jobs and solidifies Port Windsor's position as a key trade hub at the centre of North American supply chains and electric vehicle and battery manufacturing. This is another critical piece that unlocks our region's prosperity".

Mr. Irek Kusmierczyk

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh

Relieving Supply Chain Congestion at Canadian Ports is a targeted call under the National Trade Corridors Fund to assist with measures to relieve immediate supply chain congestion and facilitate the movement of goods at Canadian ports.

Eligible recipients targeted by the call for proposals include Canadian Port Authorities (subject to the Canada Marine Act ), organizations supporting supply chain projects, and Canadian Port Authorities partner organizations.

), organizations supporting supply chain projects, and Canadian Port Authorities partner organizations. An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . The program has been allocated a total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028).

