Government of Canada invests in Vancouver Fringe Festival

Parliamentary Secretary Taleeb Noormohamed announces funding for the Vancouver Fringe Festival over two years.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Arts and culture are essential in building creative communities, encouraging self expression and bringing people together to share diverse perspectives and ideas.

Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, and Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville), announced a $520,000 investment in the Vancouver Fringe Festival Society. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund support, which spans the next two years, includes $300,000 in direct supplemental support, as part of Budget 2024. This investment will help the organization in presenting the annual Vancouver Fringe Festival, which takes place each September.

The Vancouver Fringe Festival, which supports uncurated and artist-driven programming, is a celebration of independent theatre, featuring emerging and established artists and theatre companies. The festival also offers community engagement activities, discussions encouraging dialogue between artists and audiences, and vibrant musical performances.

This investment will allow the festival to preserve and promote its legacy of creativity, imagination and accessibility, ensuring high-quality independent theatre and artistic performances for audiences of all backgrounds.

Quotes

"Canada's vibrant arts scene is where creativity, inclusivity and talent thrive. Budget 2024 includes targeted funding to support professional arts presenters, like the Vancouver Fringe Festival, illustrating our government's commitment to ensuring sustainable cultural institutions in our communities. We are proud to invest in the Vancouver Fringe Festival and support its vision for accessible and innovative art and performances."

— The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society plays an essential role in nurturing British Columbia's performing arts community, providing a diverse stage for independent artists and performers as well as emerging talent. This highly anticipated annual event offers a welcoming setting for audiences of all backgrounds, providing an experience where art belongs to everyone and where every voice can be heard and celebrated. I am thrilled that this tremendous organization will continue to grow and thrive, thanks to this funding."

— Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"As the second-oldest fringe festival on the continent, the Vancouver Fringe Festival is dedicated to supporting artists. This funding from the Government of Canada plays a vital role in our ongoing recovery from the impacts of the pandemic and will directly benefit independent and emerging artists in advancing their artistry and careers."

— Duncan Watts-Grant, Executive Director, Vancouver Fringe Festival Society

Quick Facts

Founded in 1983, the Vancouver Fringe Festival Society was created to support independent artists. The organization hosts the annual Vancouver Fringe Festival every September across various venues on Granville Island. The festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The Vancouver Fringe Festival focuses on artists at the heart of its unique programming. Participants are selected through a lottery, with box office revenues going directly to the performers.

Budget 2024 included an additional $31 million in supplemental funding from 2024 to 2026 for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. These investments, administered by Canadian Heritage, will help support professional arts presenters and series. The Vancouver Fringe Festival is one of the recipients of this additional budget funding.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series as well as organizations that offer support to arts presenters, giving Canadians access to a variety of professional artistic experiences in their communities.

