Government of Canada invests in two women's organizations in Saint John (NB) to continue advancing gender equality

SAINT JOHN, NB, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital programming and supports for women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to participate fully in all aspects of our economy and society. By investing in women's organizations, the Government of Canada is helping ensure that women and their communities can prosper – now and into the future.

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced $150,000 to support the Saint John Women's Empowerment Network (SJWEN) and $150,000 to support the Elizabeth Fry Society of New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick.

This funding will help both organizations increase their capacity to continue to promote gender equality initiatives in their communities. The SJWEN will be able to better support advocacy for low income women, to implement a trauma-informed framework, and develop new partnerships. The Elizabeth Fry Society of Saint John NB Inc. will use its funding to strengthen organizational governance, financial structure and sustainability.

Funding will also support women and their families in St. John as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and develop important programming that will help build a more gender-equal and diverse Canada.

Quotes

"I would like to express my gratitude for all the incredible work women's organizations here in New Brunswick are doing to make our communities safer and more inclusive for everyone. Today's investment will ensure that the Saint John Women's Empowerment Network (SJWEN) and the Elizabeth Fry Society of Saint John NB Inc. continue to have the resources they need to support those who need it most. Each and every one of us here in Saint John-Rothesay thank know that their work is essential, and we are forever thankful for everything they do."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay

"We are grateful for the support through WAGE for our "Strengthening our Organization to Empower Marginalized Women" project. This funding allows us to strengthen our capacity to continue promoting social and systemic change towards gender equality. In the first year, we have built a trauma-informed framework for the organization, created on boarding guides for staff and board, and completely revitalized our evaluation process. We are excited, with the hopeful end of the Pandemic, to be able to create and foster partnerships to enhance gender equality for our women, and throughout the province."

Christina Fowler, Board Chairperson, Saint John Women's Empowerment Network (SJWEN)

"We have been fighting passionately and tirelessly to support women throughout New Brunswick for many years. The funding provided by WAGE for our Social Enterprise Development Project is helping us build a solid, sustainable foundation from which we can coordinate and focus our efforts. Through WAGE, we have already solidified our organizational structure, policies, and marketing strategies. On this foundation we will now develop our very own social enterprise. This social enterprise will provide skills development, structure, and meaning to women after a period of incarceration. It will also provide a source of sustainable financial security for EFryNB."

Judy Murphy, Executive Director, Elizabeth Fry Society of New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick (EFryNB)

Quick Facts

The Saint John Women's Empowerment Network and the Elizabeth Fry Society of Saint John NB Inc. are two of the more than 250 women's and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada that receive funding under Women and Gender Equality Canada's Capacity-Building Fund. The funding highlighted today is part of the $100 million announced in Budget 2018 to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country.

that receive funding under Women and Gender Equality Canada's Capacity-Building Fund. The funding highlighted today is part of the announced in Budget 2018 to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country. Projects funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada reached approximately six million people in 2019-20, reducing barriers in areas of economic equality and gender-based violence, and building capacity and confidence in the areas of leadership.

The Government of Canada has also provided $100 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence and made existing funding programs more flexible. To date, this assistance has been provided to over 1000 organizations across the country, supporting nearly 800,000 people.

has also provided in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence and made existing funding programs more flexible. To date, this assistance has been provided to over 1000 organizations across the country, supporting nearly 800,000 people. On February 11, 2021 , Women and Gender Equality Canada announced a call for proposals that will provide $100 million to eligible organizations to support a feminist response and recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, particularly for underrepresented women.

Associated Links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 1-855-969-9922

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

