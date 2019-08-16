Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at the Pointe-Noire terminal in Sept-Îles

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, Aug.16, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $50 million to improve the infrastructure at Pointe-Noire terminal in Sept-Îles to support major mining industry development and help local businesses compete by moving Canadian goods to international markets. For the announcement, Minister Garneau was joined by Québec Premier François Legault and Jonatan Julien, Quebec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

The project at the Pointe-Noire terminal includes building a conveyor to connect the storage yard to the wharf, which will increase vessel loading speed. Among other improvements, the Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire will upgrade the railway and electrical infrastructure to supply the storage yard, waterproof part of the storage yard, and build a retention pond and pumping stations.

This global investment of $180 million is expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating and maintaining an estimated 185 jobs locally and more than 1,300 indirect jobs over five years.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the fluidity and performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

to overseas markets; and generate new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to invest in this infrastructure that plays a key role for Côte-Nord and Labrador. By investing in our transportation and trade corridors we are stimulating economic growth and creating quality middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While continues to be top trade partner with in trade ( exported, imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with (excluding the ) grew by 18.9 per cent to and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to in 2018. The Government of Canada is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening Canada's economy.

is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening economy. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, Media@tc.gc.ca, 613-993-0055

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

