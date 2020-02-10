Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at the Alberta Industrial Heartland to move goods to market

STURGEON COUNTY, AB, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today the Minister of Transport, the Hon. Marc Garneau, and the Hon. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs announced an investment of $15 million to increase transport capacity and efficiency by reducing bottlenecks on the Western Canadian rail network. This will help move more Canadian goods to international markets.

The project increases the efficiency of shipping from the Alberta Industrial Heartland with the construction of a new 1,930 car rail storage yard in Sturgeon County, northeast of Edmonton. Major project components include a large loop track, 32 parallel storage tracks capable of accommodating railcar storage and assembly of trains, and a connection to the Canadian National Rock Yard's rail siding. The project lowers costs and increases the volume of products available for export from the Alberta Industrial Heartland.

These investments have important economic benefits for Canadians and will create an estimated 880 jobs during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

to overseas markets; and generate new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

Quote

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional, and national economies. This investment in the Alberta Industrial Heartland will increase access to transportation, help businesses get more products to market, and support quality and well-paying middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that support the flow of goods to international markets. While continues to be top trade partner with in trade ( exported, imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with (excluding the ) grew by 18.9 per cent to and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to in 2018. The Government of Canada places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not.

places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Amy Butcher, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

