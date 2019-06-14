Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to move goods to market

HAMILTON, ON, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $18.5 million for a project that will increase efficiency at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and move Canadian goods to international markets.

The project will upgrade the airport's two main runways, supporting taxiways and lighting systems to increase efficiency at the airport, which is necessary to maintain the efficiency and safety of the airport's cargo trade. This work will also enable the airport to accommodate larger wide-body aircraft, increasingly being used for domestic and long-haul trade routes to Asia and Europe. The project supports expanding Canadian trade to overseas markets by ensuring that John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is equipped to accommodate growth in exports and imports passing through the airport.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 370 jobs during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, funding projects that:

improve the fluidity and performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

Quote

"The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is a key factor in the growth of the Hamilton economy. I am thrilled this project is going ahead. The improvements to our airport announced today will create more travel options for Hamiltonians and help businesses get more products to market. This investment in Hamilton's airport demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to Hamilton's growth. This investment recognizes how much our airport contributes to the prosperity of Hamilton and Canada."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"The John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is an important economic generator for our province. Upgrading its critical infrastructure enhances the investments we've been making over the past two decades to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of the Hamilton area as well as the incredible international growth we're now experiencing."

Bob Bratina

Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek

Quick Facts

In 2017, total international merchandise trade amounted to $1.1 trillion . The United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner, with $703 billion in trade, accounting for 63.5 per cent of total Canadian trade in 2017. Trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) has grown by 9.5 percent since 2015 to $183.7 billion in 2017. Trade with Europe has grown by 8.7 per cent since 2015 to $107.9 billion in 2017.

. continues to be top trade partner, with in trade, accounting for 63.5 per cent of total Canadian trade in 2017. Trade with (excluding the ) has grown by 9.5 percent since 2015 to in 2017. Trade with has grown by 8.7 per cent since 2015 to in 2017. The Government of Canada places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not.

places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

