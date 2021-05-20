Government of Canada invests in training to help Canadians in Woodbridge, Ontario become certified in the skilled trades

WOODBRIDGE, ON, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - In order to help maintain a strong workforce and better position our country for a prosperous economic recovery, the Government of Canada is investing in the skilled trades to ensure that Canadians have the training they need to access good, well-paying jobs. The Government is making targeted investments, so that key groups facing barriers—such as women, newcomers, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, and Black and racialized Canadians—can better find work in the skilled trades through projects led by unions and their partner organizations.

Today, Member of Parliament for Vaughan-Woodbridge and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue, Francesco Sorbara, on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced an investment of nearly $890,000 to the College of Carpenters and Allied Trades, for a project funded under the Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP). With this investment, the College will implement online learning as a means of supporting a more diverse and highly skilled carpentry workforce. This funding is part of the Government of Canada's $62 million investment over five years to help develop a highly qualified skilled trades workforce, and prepare Canadians to fill available jobs as our economy restarts.

The UTIP supports union-based apprenticeship training and works to reduce barriers to participation and success in Red Seal trades. The first stream, Investments in Training Equipment, helps unions across Canada improve the quality of training through investments in equipment and materials. The second stream, Innovation in Apprenticeship, supports innovation and strengthened partnerships to address challenges that are limiting apprenticeship outcomes in Canada.

The project will establish an innovative delivery model for five courses traditionally taught in the classroom to both apprentices and journey carpenters. The delivery of this course will mitigate some significant challenges limiting apprenticeship outcomes for women, newcomers, and persons with disabilities, and increase employment opportunities and flexibility by increasing efficiency in learning.

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposed to provide $470 million over three years, beginning in 2021-2022, to establish a new Apprenticeship Service. This initiative will help 55,000 first-year apprentices in eligible Red Seal trades connect with opportunities at small and medium-sized employers. Employers could receive up to $5,000 for first-year apprenticeship opportunities to pay for costs such as salaries and training.

In addition, to increase diversity in Red Seal trades, the Government of Canada will double the incentive to $10,000 through Budget 2021 for employers who hire Canadians from under represented groups, including women, racialized Canadians, and persons with disabilities. It has also proposed to waive interest on the Canada Apprentice Loans until March 31, 2023. These measures will help to ensure that those who want to build a career in the skilled trades get the support they need to succeed.

Quotes



"As we continue to fight COVID-19, our support for workers remains strong. Skilled tradespeople across the country have been critical to essential sectors during this pandemic, and they will continue to be so as Canada continues to recover. This investment will help Canadians, including Canadians from key groups facing barriers, get the training they need to launch exciting and well-paying careers in the trades."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Skilled tradespeople are a key component of Canada's workforce, and are vital to the strength and diversity of our local economy. This investment will help build a pool of qualified tradespeople in Vaughan-Woodbridge, and in communities across the Greater Toronto Area who are ready to take on critical jobs as our economy continues to recover."

– Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan-Woodbridge and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue

"The College of Carpenters and Allied Trades is very grateful for the federal government's UTIP investment over the next four years. This investment will be used to support the development of on-line learning courses as a means of supporting a more diverse and highly skilled carpentry workforce."

– Cristina Selva, Executive Director, College of Carpenters and Allied Trades

Quick Facts

Through the UTIP, the Government of Canada provides $25 million annually to support union-based apprenticeship training, innovation and enhanced partnerships in the Red Seal trades.





provides annually to support union-based apprenticeship training, innovation and enhanced partnerships in the Red Seal trades. Demand for skilled tradespeople is expected to remain strong as the economy moves toward recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2019 and 2028, about 700,000 skilled trades workers are also expected to retire. Meeting these demands will require the recruitment and training of thousands of additional skilled workers.





In Canada , young women continue to be less likely to express interest in a career in the skilled trades. According to an OECD survey, only 2% of 15-year-old female students indicated they were planning to pursue a career in the skilled trades.





, young women continue to be less likely to express interest in a career in the skilled trades. According to an OECD survey, only 2% of 15-year-old female students indicated they were planning to pursue a career in the skilled trades. The Government of Canada invests significantly in apprenticeships through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding and support for the Red Seal program. The Government is also working with the provinces and territories to harmonize apprenticeship training requirements in targeted Red Seal trades.

Related products

Backgrounder: Organizations receiving funding under the Union Training and Innovation Program 2020 call for proposals

Associated Links

Union Training and Innovation Program

Support for apprentices

Budget Plan

Speech from the Throne

Fall Economic Statement

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

