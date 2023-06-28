Enhancing the vitality of Francophone minority communities in Canada

STURGEON FALLS, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Arts and culture have a way of bringing people together. They provide enriching learning experiences and help us understand the past and reflect on our future.

Today, Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Member of Parliament (Nickel Belt), announced $113,800 in funding to the West Nipissing Arts Council (CANO), adding to the more than $350,000 in funding provided by the Government of Canada for CANO's development since 2016. Mr. Serré made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The organization will receive $35,000 annually for three years of programming from 2023 to 2026 (for a total of $105,000) from the Community Life component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program, as well as $8,800 for artistic programming in 2023–24 through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

With this funding, CANO will be able to further promote Francophone culture and provide a wider range of cultural activities to the community of Sturgeon Falls.

"Cultural organizations offer us wonderful opportunities to come together and discover new artists and new aspects of our culture and our history. Our government is proud to support CANO, an organization dedicated to highlighting our diversity and talent."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Arts and culture centres are pillars of our communities. They tell our stories and let people of all ages discover and appreciate our rich heritage. The investment we are making supports the richness of culture and the arts in this region."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"With this funding, West Nipissing and Nickel Belt will benefit from the wealth of knowledge and resources offered by CANO. I am pleased that our government recognizes the importance of this cultural centre, which is essential to the regional economy and identity. CANO inspires us to rediscover our passion for entertainment and our joie de vivre!"

—Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Member of Parliament (Nickel Belt)

"Thanks to the funding received from Canadian Heritage, CANO should be able to attract other renowned groups that will bring our already excellent programming to the next level."

—Marc Lavigne, President and Executive Director, West Nipissing Arts Council

The collective goal of the Official Languages Support Programs is to enhance the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities and promote the English and French languages in Canadian society.

Canadian Heritage's Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

The West Nipissing Arts Council (CANO) is the only professionally recognized concert promoter in West Nipissing. Founded in 2003, CANO offers a variety of artistic and cultural programming aimed primarily at a Francophone and Francophile audience. Since 2018, CANO has been presenting performances and cultural activities in both official languages to better serve the entire population of West Nipissing. The organization is a cultural tourism generator for West Nipissing.

