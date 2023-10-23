CED provides the organization with $3.6 million in financial assistance to build a quantum communication infrastructure.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Support for the adoption, commercialization and export of quantum technologies not only helps Quebec organizations position themselves in this emerging field, but also strengthens Canada's global leadership. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $3.6 million non-repayable contribution for Numana. The CED funding will be used to help set up fibre-reinforced and overhead quantum communication testbeds in Montréal, Québec and Sherbrooke, three loops that will eventually be interconnected in a later phase of the project.

Numana acts as a catalyst for technological innovation by facilitating and enhancing technology transfer within the information and communication technologies (ICT) ecosystem. In addition to enhancing cybersecurity, Numana's quantum communication infrastructure project will also help raise Quebec to the level of the international leaders in the sector's innovation chain. CED's contribution will serve to provide managerial and technical support for the implementation of the project, equipment acquisition, and national and international commercialization.

To support Canada's quantum sector and solidify the country's position among leaders in this fast‑growing field, the Government of Canada has developed a National Quantum Strategy. The goal of the Strategy is to help Canadian businesses adopt quantum science so that they can position themselves in this emerging field and generate economic benefits for the entire community.

Quotes

"Quebec and Canada are staking out their position in the economy of the future, and our government is there to support businesses that are turning towards quantum technology. Numana's project will transform our economy, ensure our long-term growth and shape our future competitiveness. By supporting innovation in this way, we are helping ensure that Quebec's SMEs and organizations are well-positioned and that we strengthen our global leadership in this emerging field of quantum science. I would like to congratulate Mr. Borrelli, as well as the entire team involved in this catalyst of technological innovation."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We believe that the benefits that quantum communication generates for business and the impact it has on society and on the economies of Quebec and Canada will be significant going forward. Through this project, our ambition therefore is to accelerate the development of quantum technology in Quebec: we want to help make Quebec a true world leader in quantum communication by helping the sector develop cutting‑edge products."

François Borrelli, President and CEO, Numana

Quick facts

Funding was provided under CED's Support for Regional Quantum Innovation initiative, which stems from the Government of Canada's National Quantum Strategy.

National Quantum Strategy. This initiative has a budget of $23.3 million to be used to make strategic investments between now and 2028 designed to help SMEs and NPOs adopt, develop and commercialize quantum technologies and products based on these technologies.

to be used to make strategic investments between now and 2028 designed to help SMEs and NPOs adopt, develop and commercialize quantum technologies and products based on these technologies. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations, and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

