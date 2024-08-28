La Fédération culturelle canadienne-française and la Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française receive funding to support young Francophones

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Culture, arts and community activities play an essential role in shaping the identity of young Francophones.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, announced a major investment of more than $18.3 million in four innovative programs to help young Francophones reach their full potential. Minister Boissonnault was accompanied by the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier).

This funding for la Fédération culturelle canadienne-française (FCCF), la Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française (FJCF), schools and community organizations will allow these organizations to come together to jointly offer a wide range of cultural, artistic and social activities to elementary and secondary school students. These activities are aimed at strengthening their sense of belonging to the Francophone community, while helping their personal and academic development.

The FCCF's PassepART, ImmersART and La ruchée programs and the FJCF's Vice-Versa program are aligned with the Government of Canada's commitment to promote and support the vitality of Francophone minority communities. This collaboration between educational institutions and community organizations will give young people the opportunity to learn more about their culture, develop a variety of skills and forge lasting ties within the Francophone community.

Quotes

"Young people deserve access to the resources and opportunities that will allow them to thrive as Francophones. This investment brings us closer to creating environments where youth culture, language and talents are celebrated. By supporting these programs, we are allowing young people to preserve their heritage and build strong connections with members of their community."

—The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"This investment will ensure that culture, the arts and community activities remain central to the development, sense of belonging and growth of young Francophones. Our government is implementing concrete measures to advance projects that actively contribute to a better society. By investing in these programs, we are strengthening not only the future of young Francophones but also that of the Francophone communities in Canada."

—The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier)

"For the past five years, supporting the arts in schools in the Canadian and Acadian Francophonie through the La ruchée and PassepART programs has had an extremely positive impact on the vitality of our communities and on the arts, culture and education sectors. The continuation of these initiatives and the new ImmersART program will help strengthen the ties between immersion schools and the Francophone arts and culture scene, while reinforcing students' sense of belonging to a plural and inclusive Canadian Francophonie."

—Marie-Christine Morin, Executive Director, Fédération culturelle canadienne-française

"The Vice-Versa program is a true lever for the involvement and civic engagement of French-speaking youth in minority communities. The first five years of the program have certainly demonstrated the necessity and relevance of such an initiative, which meets the needs of young people, schools and communities. Through community-based school projects covering a multitude of sectors, Vice-Versa is sure to broaden the Francophone space beyond school walls. La Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française, through its mandate and expertise, is proud to continue administering this micro-grant program, which was renewed in the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028."

—Simon Thériault, President, Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française

Quick Facts

The PassepART Program (2024–2028) is receiving $5,985,208 to continue and strengthen cultural and artistic microfinancing for Francophone minority schools. La Fédération culturelle canadienne-française will build on the successes of the previous phase to increase collaboration between community groups, artists and educational institutions, which will help strengthen the Francophone identity nationwide.

The ImmersART Program (2024–2028) is receiving $4,289,205 to continue building on the success of PassepART cultural microfinancing for French-immersion schools. This will help consolidate collaboration between schools, community groups and artists to expand cultural activities in schools and strengthen the Francophone identity in more than 600 establishments by 2028.

Phase III of the Fédération culturelle canadienne-française's La ruchée project (2024–2026) is receiving $2,118,544 to expand its arts education mentoring and training services to 752 Francophone minority schools. Its goal is to offer activities in at least 200 schools by the end of the project. It will create an arts education laboratory to enhance teachers' skills, integrate the arts into the school curriculum and raise awareness among decision-makers of the importance of the arts in education.

La Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française's Vice-Versa micro-grant program (2024–2028) is receiving $6 million to increase synergy between Francophone minority schools and their communities by distributing nearly 3,040 micro-grants to more than 750 Canadian schools over four years, contributing to student development and the vitality of Francophone communities.

Founded in 1977, la Fédération culturelle canadienne-française is a national non-profit organization, which promotes artistic and cultural expression in Francophone and Acadian communities and acts as a voice for the Canadian Francophonie`s arts and culture. It comprises 22 members, including seven national arts organizations representing theatre, music, media arts, visual arts and publishing, 13 provincial and territorial development organizations, three regional broadcast networks and an alliance of community radio stations.

La Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française is a non-profit organization representing youth from 14 to 25. Its mandate is to stimulate their development by offering new opportunities to live, learn, work and play in French. It brings together associate members from nine provinces and two territories.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration represents an investment of $1.4 billion in support of seven departments and 33 new or enhanced initiatives aimed at protecting and promoting the country's official languages.

On June 20, 2023, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages received Royal Assent. Among other goals, the Act aims to address the decline of French in Canada and to clarify and strengthen the promotion of official languages, while supporting official language minority communities.

Associated Links

An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration

Official Languages Support Programs

Fédération culturelle canadienne-française

Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française

