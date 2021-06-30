The Government of Canada is committed to maintaining the integrity and safety of its bridges.



LOCKPORT, MB, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced the award of a construction contract worth $40M to M.D. Steele Construction Ltd. a Manitoba-based general contractor, for the rehabilitation of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam (SALD).

This project will make the bridge more durable and safer to use, and will extend the overall service life of the facility. Other benefits and examples of the work include:

Replacing the main span deck with wider traffic lanes;

Increasing the width of the sidewalk;

Adding accessible ramps on either end of the bridge;

Repairing and widening the approach spans and the steel support structure to allow for load limits; and

Preserving the heritage value of the SALD, which is the last remaining Camere-style dam in the world.

The project will improve the transport of goods and services through this area. It is anticipated that this project will stimulate and improve the provincial economy by removing existing speed and load limits, increasing commercial traffic through the area, help local businesses with improved vehicle/pedestrian/cyclist access, and extending the life of a National Historic Site. The construction work will be completed in the fall of 2022.

During construction, at least one lane will remain open to traffic and the community will be advised early of any full bridge closures via Public Notices and Social Media. Full closures will be done during off-peak hours as much as possible.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to reconciliation, this contract includes a mandatory Indigenous Partnership Requirement (IPR). M.D. Steele has committed to creating employment and training opportunities for local Indigenous businesses to participate in the restoration of this National Historic Site.

"PSPC is pleased to lead and work with all stakeholders on this very important project which will provide a safer, more accessible facility that will ensure that future generations can continue to use and visit this heritage site."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

The main span of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam (SALD) Bridge was constructed in 1951 and is close to 70 years old. The last major rehabilitation of the SALD Bridge occurred in 1993. PSPC is undertaking significant rehabilitation work on the SALD bridge deck, as it is at the end of its service life and must be replaced.



In 1990, the Canadian Society of Civil Engineering designated the St. Andrews Camere Curtain Bridge Dam a National Historic Civil Engineering Site. The engineering society recognized it because it is perhaps the only surviving moveable dam of its kind in the world.



The facility is comprised of five main components: a dam, a lock, a fish ladder, a bridge and 9 hectares of park land.



The St. Andrews Lock and Dam controls water levels on the portion of the Red River between the dam and the upstream James Avenue Pumping Station during the summer months. The dam will continue to operate on schedule during the bridge construction period.



SALD is a tourist destination and is used by approximately 1,500 boats, personal pleasure crafts, and tour boats annually.



On average, the bridge is used by approximately 5,400 vehicles daily.

