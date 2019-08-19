Government of Canada invests in safety at Sept-Îles's Regional Airport

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Whether for business or leisure travel, Canada's regional airports play a key role in our transportation network, and are vital hubs for the region's business, health care sector and social services. Ensuring that airports are safe and well maintained is essential for the social and economic development of our regions.

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced that the Government of Canada will be performing rehabilitation work on the Sept-Îles regional airport's main runway. The work involves completing the bituminous resurfacing of the airport's runway 09-27, taxiways and apron. The award of the contract and the development of plans and specifications are expected in the summer of 2020, and work should begin in 2021.

Keeping runways, taxiways and aprons in compliance with standards is key to ensuring safe usage conditions for aircraft, passengers and crews, and helps protect costly airport assets during airport operations.

Quote

"Sept-Îles Airport is vitally important for the region's residents, tourists and businesses. Our Government supports Canada's local airports because they are major contributors to the economic growth and social vitality of smaller communities. These investments will improve access to affordable, efficient and safe air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, stronger, and more vibrant communities across Canada."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The 2018 budget included an investment of about $41 million over five years, beginning in 2018-2019, for Transport Canada to address urgent capital needs. The funding was intended to ensure the safety and operational continuity of small airports owned and operated by the Government of Canada which primarily serve remote, isolated communities. As of 2018-2019, the funds will be invested over a period of five years in airport facility improvement projects, as well as projects to rehabilitate runways at several regional airports.

over five years, beginning in 2018-2019, for Transport Canada to address urgent capital needs. The funding was intended to ensure the safety and operational continuity of small airports owned and operated by the Government of which primarily serve remote, isolated communities. As of 2018-2019, the funds will be invested over a period of five years in airport facility improvement projects, as well as projects to rehabilitate runways at several regional airports. Transport Canada owns and operates 11 regional airports in Québec, including Sept-Îles Airport. The airport handled a total of 26,554 movements in 2019, including 22,202 commercial flights. The Sept-Îles regional airport is an important hub for the region's residents and businesses. The airport serves the city of Sept-Îles and its surroundings, and well as towns and villages in the entire Côte-Nord region, enabling business travel and tourism with its many daily flights to Québec City, Montréal, Wabush , Schefferville and the Basse-Côte-Nord region.

