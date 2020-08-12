Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announces over $10 million in funding from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions to help agri-food businesses grow and create jobs.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Canadian agri-food industry has been hit hard by COVID-19. The Government of Canada has taken significant action to help the industry get through this difficult period and it is committed in providing the necessary tools needed to be part of our economic recovery and to emerge from the crisis stronger and more competitive than before. This is why the government is working closely with Quebec agri–food businesses to help them innovate and increase their productivity, and thus create jobs.

Federal government support for 27 Quebec businesses

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, accompanied by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), today announced contributions totalling $10,488,913 to support the agri-food industry through 27 major projects in various regions of Quebec.

This financial assistance from CED will help the businesses enhance their productivity, specifically through the acquisition of digital and automated equipment, the diversification of their products and services, and the modernization of their facilities. The contributions will support the agri-food industry in its growth efforts and the achievement of its goals with respect to the transition to Enterprise 4.0—key aspects in maintaining the industry's competitiveness in a constantly changing market.

Today's announcement is further proof of the Government of Canada's commitment to Canadian agri-food businesses. By assisting them in the pursuit of their activities and by fostering their growth, the government is helping ensure that Quebec's agri-food industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery.

Additional information on the projects is provided in a related backgrounder.

Quotes

"The investments announced today attest to the Government of Canada's willingness to support economic development in Quebec's regions by boosting the agri-food sector in its recovery efforts. In partnership with businesses, the Government is endeavouring to support regional economies and to create good well-paying jobs here in Sherbrooke and in all Quebec communities."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The government has long invested in the agri-food industry to enhance productivity. I am pleased that CED's ongoing support for businesses is giving them the means to face the current crisis and enabling them to actively participate in rebuilding our economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"By helping the agri-food industry invest in equipment and devices that will enhance its performance, the Government of Canada is standing by its commitment to foster the startup and growth of businesses that have demonstrated their know-how and capacity to innovate. Through this support, CED is also helping to create sustainable jobs and to maintain the competitiveness of an industry that is vital to the prosperity of Canada's economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

The six regional development agencies (RDAs) ensure that Canada's regions are heard in Ottawa and that local economies and businesses receive the support they need to grow and prosper.

regions are heard in and that local economies and businesses receive the support they need to grow and prosper. Canada's RDAs focus on regional economic development and diversification to help communities prosper. With a very strong presence in communities, they know where the need for additional support is the greatest.

RDAs focus on regional economic development and diversification to help communities prosper. With a very strong presence in communities, they know where the need for additional support is the greatest. The funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program and Quebec Economic Development Program.

Related links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Alexander Cohen, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]