More than $175 million in funding will support research that addresses environmental inequality, economic sustainability and Indigenous language revitalization

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Social sciences and humanities research plays an important role in helping society understand some of the biggest challenges facing Canadians. The Government of Canada invests in these researchers and research teams because they are helping to provide the evidence needed to make informed decisions on communities, the economy, Canadians' health and well-being, Indigenous reconciliation, and Canada's future prosperity.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced more than $175 million to support 809 social sciences and humanities research projects across Canada. This investment, through the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council's (SSHRC's) Partnership Grants, Partnership Development Grants, Insight Grants and Aid to Scholarly Journals Grants, supports research, research partnerships, and knowledge mobilization across a multitude of issues of critical relevance to our society. Funding is provided to researchers, research teams and publications for projects of up to seven years.

Projects will explore a range of topics, including inclusive policing, the transition to a sustainable economy, First Nations self-determination, and achieving Canada's net-zero emissions target. Other funded projects will examine motor skill intervention for children with autism spectrum disorder, domestic violence prevention, and partnerships to prevent and end homelessness. Social sciences and humanities research such as this is essential to help Canadians understand and address some of the biggest challenges of our times.

Quotes

"Now, more than ever, social sciences and humanities research plays an integral role as we navigate through the post-COVID-19 reality and continue to build a healthier, stronger and more prosperous Canada. These grants enable scholars to address complex issues about communities and societies, and to further our collective understanding so we can build a better future for all Canadians."

— The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This research investment is essential to generate fresh ideas, insights and perspectives on the human and societal dimensions of key challenges facing Canadians. These grants will engage social science and humanities researchers as well as partners from across sectors to collaborate on important research questions and support activities that move knowledge into policies and practice. Congratulations to all the new grant recipients."

— Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Quick facts

Partnership Grants support large teams working in a formal collaboration between postsecondary institutions and public, private or not-for-profit organizations. These grants provide funding for four to seven years to advance research, research training and/or knowledge mobilization in the social sciences and humanities through mutual co-operation and sharing of intellectual leadership. Today's investment supports 21 Partnership Grants projects with $52 million in funding.





Associated links

