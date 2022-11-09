Government of Canada invests in new transload facility to relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening Canada's supply chains at Canadians ports. The 2022 Fall Economic Statement builds on investments to grow Canada's economy and create the good middle class jobs that Canadians will count on for generations to come.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced up to nearly $5 million in funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund for the Building Capacity in Canada's Steel Supply Chain project. The close to $10 million total project will be undertaken by the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority and will relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Hamilton.

With today's investment, the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority will be able to enhance the transfer of steel products between various vehicles at the Port. By creating new interconnections between marine, rail and road, this project will increase the efficiency and the resiliency of the supply chain in the region.

The Government of Canada is investing in efficient trade corridors to help Canada compete in key global markets, trade more efficiently with international partners, and keep our supply chains competitive. It represents a long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

"Today's announcement at the Port of Hamilton will help maintain the competitiveness, resilience and fluidity of our supply chain. It will also help build an economy that works for everyone, while creating good jobs."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Port of Hamilton is Ontario's largest port and one of the busiest in Canada. Today's investment will relieve supply chain congestion and help Canada compete in key global markets. This will strengthen our economy and create good paying jobs."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas

"The Port of Hamilton plays an integral role in driving the economic growth of our city and of our entire region. This investment will help ensure efficient trade, long-term stability for our local businesses and help increase the efficiency of both our national and local supply chains."

Lisa Hepfner

Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"As the largest port in Ontario, the Port of Hamilton is the key supply chain gateway for steel and other essential goods that feed the region's economy. This investment will help to ensure a reliable supply of steel necessary for residential and civil construction projects and for Ontario manufacturers."

Ian Hamilton

President and CEO of the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority

The Government of Canada announced the 2022 Fall Economic Statement last week.

announced the last week. Relieving Supply Chain Congestion at Canadian Ports was a targeted call for proposals under the National Trade Corridors Fund to implement measures to relieve immediate supply chain congestion and facilitate the movement of goods at Canadian ports.

was a targeted call for proposals under the National Trade Corridors Fund to implement measures to relieve immediate supply chain congestion and facilitate the movement of goods at Canadian ports. Eligible recipients targeted by the call for proposals included Canadian Port Authorities (subject to the Canada Marine Act ), organizations supporting supply chain projects, and Canadian Port Authorities partner organizations.

), organizations supporting supply chain projects, and Canadian Port Authorities partner organizations. An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . Under this program, a total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated.

