Government of Canada invests in mental health and crisis services for children and young people in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The mental health challenges facing young people in Canada have grown more complex in recent years, whether it is from problems at home, online, or at school. Their emotional and mental health needs require accessible, timely, and compassionate support. Every child deserves the best start in life, which is why the Government is making targeted investments to build a Canada that is more fair for everyone, by ensuring mental health resources are available for any young Canadian that needs them.

Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, highlighted funding in Budget 2024 of $7.5 million over three years to support Kids Help Phone (KHP) in its work providing mental health, counselling, and crisis support to young people.

Federal funding will be used by KHP to sustain their core model of care services, including:

Continue and broaden service delivery: KHP will continue to provide 24/7 access to bilingual mental health supports via voice and text, online counselling and crisis support for youth across Canada . This will include ongoing monitoring of service delivery; recruiting, training and retaining volunteers and counselors; developing technology that meets the need of frontline staff and supports the scaling up of services; and implementing AI-driven prototypes to automate administrate tasks.

KHP will continue to provide 24/7 access to bilingual mental health supports via voice and text, online counselling and crisis support for youth across . This will include ongoing monitoring of service delivery; recruiting, training and retaining volunteers and counselors; developing technology that meets the need of frontline staff and supports the scaling up of services; and implementing AI-driven prototypes to automate administrate tasks. Amplify reach of service through ongoing and expanded outreach communications: KHP will provide 24/7 access to clinically validated content on their website and social media channels, while reaching specific populations of equity-deserving youth, e.g., Black, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQIA+, and newcomers.

KHP will provide 24/7 access to clinically validated content on their website and social media channels, while reaching specific populations of equity-deserving youth, e.g., Black, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQIA+, and newcomers. Support for KHP employees and volunteers: KHP will provide ongoing professional development and training opportunities for staff and volunteers, review and maintain current resources for clinical accuracy, and will develop and maintain a robust support and self-care program for all staff and service volunteers.

KHP will provide ongoing professional development and training opportunities for staff and volunteers, review and maintain current resources for clinical accuracy, and will develop and maintain a robust support and self-care program for all staff and service volunteers. Collect, analyze and communicate on data: KHP will utilize existing data collection and analysis strategies and processes to begin and maintain collection, analysis and reporting.

The Ministers highlighted this investment during a visit to the Mississauga location of Achēv, a charitable organization that is one of the largest providers of employment, newcomer, language, youth, women and inclusion services in the Greater Toronto Area.

Quotes

"The 7.5 million dollars we're putting forward to support Kids Help Phone will help make life fairer for younger Canadians by ensuring they have access to mental health supports when and where they need them. By asking the very wealthiest to pay their fair share we are making sure that all Canadians can access the supports and services they need."

The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Young people face countless challenges that take a toll on their mental health. Uncertainty can lead to isolation, and barriers to support can make things even harder. That's why we're committed to eliminating these barriers and ensuring help is always available. By supporting organizations like Kids Help Phone, we're making sure young Canadians have access to tools and support systems they need to succeed. Together, we're paving the way for a generation that thrives."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

Launched in 1989, KHP is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support to young people in English and French, and 100 other languages.

only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support to young people in English and French, and 100 other languages. Depending where someone calls from, they can be connected with Kids Help Phone through the 9-8-8 service, or by calling 1-800-668-6868 or texting CONNECT to 686868 from anywhere in Canada , at any time.

, at any time. KHP has professional counsellors and volunteer responders trained to address young people's continuum of emotional and mental health needs, from crisis situations to the everyday concerns.

According to data collected by KHP, from January 2020 to December 31, 2023 , young people have interacted with the service more than 19 million times. This represents a 144% increase in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

to , young people have interacted with the service more than 19 million times. This represents a 144% increase in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels. KHP also reports that the issues young people reach out about are more complex than ever before and are compounding over time. The top five issues are: anxiety and stress; relationships; depression; suicide; and isolation.

The Public Health Agency of Canada will be entering into a contribution agreement with KHP, with funding expected to start flowing to the organization in November 2024 .

