Eeyou Istchee business receives $99,999 in financial assistance from CED.

WHAPMAGOOSTUI, QC, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting businesses in seizing economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $99,999 for The Indigenous Consulting Group Inc. This CED support will boost the start‑up in its development, which will concentrate on supporting Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses in the Nord-du-Québec region by integrating both empirical business and culturally specific knowledge.

The Indigenous Consulting Group is a business specializing in strategic management services for Cree and Indigenous communities in Quebec. It aims to stimulate the development and growth of businesses and collaboration and partnerships with non‑Indigenous partners, while incorporating Indigenous values. The business wishes to develop numerous economic development opportunities in the region with agility and harness various networks including, among others, the mining, renewable energy and tourism industries.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"SMEs are at the heart of community development and form part of a strong economy. CED is here to help them take flight and seize opportunities for economic diversification. I am proud of CED's support for The Indigenous Consulting Group's project. These investments contribute to reconciliation by creating opportunities in Indigenous communities."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"As an Indigenous business start-up, it is crucial in the first years to be supported by various financial partners. It is an important factor towards business success and longevity. We are also excited and eager to support other Indigenous and non-Indigenous companies and corporations with unique Indigenous perspectives towards greater business reconciliation initiatives. Access, development and collaboration on numerous projects and opportunities in authentic partnerships are what we strive to advance, with great consideration to the balance of development and respect for the environment with sustainable practices".

Robert Auclair, President, and Bruno Pereira, CEO, The Indigenous Consulting Group Inc.

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

