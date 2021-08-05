Government of Canada Invests in le Festival de musique émergente in Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Minister Guilbeault announces funding for le Festival de musique émergente in Abitibi-Témiscamingue

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE, QC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Arts and culture institutions play a vital role in our communities across Canada. For the past year and a half, the pandemic has had a severe impact on cultural organizations. Many of these organizations have been under significant financial pressure, having to either fully review their programming or cancel their activities. During these difficult times, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting the creative sector and adjusting its support according to the sector's needs.

That is why the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $339,625 in Government of Canada funding for le Festival de musique émergente in Abitibi-Témiscamingue today.

The Canadian Heritage investment, provided through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program ($50,000) and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund ($99,500), will allow people in the region and beyond to get back to enjoying live performances quickly, as part of the festival.

A $190,125 non-repayable contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, made through the Quebec Economic Development Program, will help with coordination and marketing efforts in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

"Our government understands the reality that festivals and the event industry have faced since the beginning of the pandemic. We are pleased to offer enhanced support to le Festival de musique émergente in Abitibi-Témiscamingue to help it resume its activities. This is great news for everyone, as it allows locals to enjoy live shows again while allowing artists to reconnect with an audience that is coming to this event hungry for culture."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting organizations like FME and working with them to ensure our economy rebounds even stronger. A cornerstone event in its community, le Festival de musique émergente in Abitibi-Témiscamingue is a perfect opportunity to highlight Quebec artistry and create unique experiences for Canadians. By highlighting the entire region, both here and abroad, the festival helps create key benefits, in terms of jobs, tourism and our entire country's reputation."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Thank you to the Government of Canada, whose funding has allowed us to diversify and adapt our activities, and encouraged us to hire workers from the Quebec cultural scene. It has also helped provide the local population with affordable cultural entertainment. The 19th edition of the FME will be held from September 2 to 5, 2021 and will be in part a special COVID 2020 edition and a regular edition, with more than 60 artists in person and a virtual professional component."

– Magalie Monderie Larouche, General Manager, FME

For the 19th FME, the organization has devoted a large part of its programming to showcasing the emerging Toronto music scene while also hosting a delegation of Canadian music industry professionals from across the country in Rouyn-Noranda. The goal is to strengthen ties with the Quebec music industry, in both official languages.

The Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund is designed to support the arts and cultural sectors in contracting and employing artists and cultural workers quickly, as part of the federal government's efforts to help Canadians and Canadian businesses weather the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides funding to organizations that host arts festivals and seasonal professional performance programs. It also helps organizations that support arts broadcasters.

The Quebec Economic Development Program aims to help communities seize promising economic development and diversification opportunities.

Project Title Amount Program Festival de musique émergente $50,000 CAPF Festival des Guitares du Monde en Abitibi-Témiscamingue $35,000 CAPF Centenary of Launay $11,800 BCAH Centenary of the city of Témiscaming $25,400 BCAH H2O le festival $19,100 BCAH FRIMAT – 16th edition $8,400 BCAH Total = $149,700

