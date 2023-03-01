The Government of Canada supports le Centre d'expérimentation musicale's renovation project and acquisition of specialized equipment, as well as the installation of a new permanent exhibition at L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs

SAGUENAY, QC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Our cultural spaces are pillars of our communities. They allow audiences and artists to come together and contribute to our culture.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez announced funding for two cultural institutions in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

Le Centre d'expérimentation musicale received $303,312 to help fund the fourth phase of its renovation project, involving post-production and creative spaces as well as the purchase of specialized equipment. This investment will allow the centre to continue developing new and emerging music in Saguenay and optimize its creation, production and distribution activities while enhancing the audience experience.

In addition, la Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean has received $100,000 for the installation of a new permanent exhibition at L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs. This funding will allow the museum to renew its content, while facilitating the expansion of its mission to showcase the industrial, cultural, built, intangible and natural heritage of Lac-Saint-Jean.

Quotations

"We will continue to work hard to ensure that cultural spaces such as le Centre d'expérimentation musicale and la Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean continue to thrive. Our communities across the country must have access to places where creators and the public can come together to appreciate the talent and history of our region, while contributing to our culture. We are proud to support these two institutions in their projects, which will certainly please the people of the region!"

–Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"The entire CEM team is grateful for Canadian Heritage's support for its ambitious artistic production, creation and distibution infrastructure project that began in 2020. This essential support will not only have a major and lasting impact on the CEM and its activities, but also, crucially, on artists and the region's cultural community."

– Guillaume Thibert, General and Artistic Director, Centre d'expérimentation musicale

"We are delighted to receive this funding from Canadian Heritage to complete our L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs' new permanent exhibition. The exhibition will be unveiled in June 2024 and will focus on the identity and culture of Lac-Saint-Jean."

– Sébastien Cochrane, President, Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean

Quick Facts

Le Centre d'expérimentation musicale aims to develop the creative music community in Saguenay. In addition to its creation, production, distribution and training activities, the Centre has also run Canada's only creative music production residency program since 2018.

Since its founding in 1982, the centre has hosted nearly 500 interdisciplinary concerts and productions, reaching more than 50,000 spectators. Since 1942, la Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean has showcased the region and its heritage, incorporating museums, archives and built heritage, in the spirit of collective learning. One of its three heritage services, the L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs theme park, opened its doors in 2004 to promote the industrial, cultural, built, intangible and natural heritage of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean through interpretative activities. Its indoor and outdoor activities draw an average of 15,000 people each year.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies on cultural spaces.

Related Links

Centre d'expérimentation musicale

Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean

L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]