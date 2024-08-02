Université de Montréal and Mont-Mégantic Observatory receive $850,000 in financial assistance from CED.

NOTRE-DAME-DES-BOIS, QC, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Supporting innovation and growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Marie‑Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a two‑year extension of the agreement between CED, the Université de Montréal and the Mont‑Mégantic Observatory (OMM) and an additional non-repayable contribution of $850,000. This further CED support brings the total contribution amount to $3,350,000 under this agreement, which began in 2018. The aim of the agreement is to support the OMM's operations, enabling it to pursue its scientific programming and cutting-edge innovation activities in optics-photonics, and to maintain the Parc national du Mont‑Mégantic's tourism appeal.

A world-class hub of technological innovation, the OMM has since 1978 pursued its mission of academic research and training in advanced astrophysics, while also popularizing astronomy among the general public. Its telescope, located at the summit of Mont Mégantic, is a major piece of infrastructure dedicated to astrophysics research. The OMM also brings together experimental astrophysics laboratories located on the campuses of the Université de Montréal and Université Laval. CED's financial assistance will make it possible to support technological and scientific development projects, as well as maintain the Observatory's facilities.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The Mont-Mégantic Observatory is a leader in scientific innovation. It plays a fundamental role in the region and for Quebec, and this continuing partnership will enable it to pursue its research work and contribute to our region's economic and tourism vitality."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

"Our government is committed to boosting innovation and economic development in our regions. That is why we are proud to support the Mont‑Mégantic Observatory, whose scientific activities are making it possible to not only showcase the Estrie region, but also attract more visitors of all ages. In addition, this important investment will strengthen Canada's role as a global leader in scientific research."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Exploring the universe is as fascinating for the general public as it is for scientists. The fact that the Mont-Mégantic Observatory gives us access to the stars from right here in Quebec and eastern Canada is sufficient reason to support its activities. But the Observatory is much more than this: The research work conducted there enables us to participate in major projects, such as the James Webb Telescope. That is why it is so important to maintain its funding."

Daniel Jutras, Rector, Université de Montréal

"I am pleased with the assistance announced today and thank the Minister for her support. This funding will enable astrophysics scientists from the Université de Montréal and across Canada to pursue their work and stay at the cutting-edge in their field. The Observatory will thus be able to continue with its mission to train the next generation of astronomy experts, not to mention its commitment to the public by continuing to popularize this most fascinating science."

René Doyon, Professor at the Université de Montréal and Director of the Mont-Mégantic Observatory

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

