SAINT-MATHIEU-DE-RIOUX, QC, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation and growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $150,236 for Basques Hardwood Charcoal. This CED support will enable the business to increase productivity by purchasing optimized steel ovens.

Basques Hardwood Charcoal specializes in manufacturing charcoal to cook food for the consumer and restaurant markets, and biochar for use in horticulture and metallurgy. Through CED's contribution, the SME will be able to pursue the digital shift it began in 2018 and acquire three new uniquely designed ovens. This purchase will enable Basques Hardwood to manufacture more charcoal and biochar to meet market demand.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"SMEs are at the core of community development and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. By investing in improved processes at Basques Hardwood Charcoal, our government is following through on its commitments and helping businesses innovate and grow. I am delighted that we are supporting this project of Basques Hardwood, an SME with an undeniable impact on the MRC des Basques' economic vitality. The success and spin-offs of this innovative project will be felt right across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

