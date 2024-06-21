OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Healthy eating is one of the most important factors in preventing diet-related chronic disease. Evidence shows that many factors influence our ability to make healthy food choices. Environments that support people in making healthier food choices, including easy access to affordable healthy foods, are essential for our health and well-being.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced an investment of more than $11 million through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund to the following ten Canadian organizations: Corporation de développement communautaire des sources, Farm to Cafeteria Canada Society, GROW – Community Food Literacy Centre, Guelph Community Health Centre, Les Complices Alimentaires, Muskowekwan First Nation, New Hope Senior Citizen's Centre, Rencontres-Cuisines, Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation, and Type Diabeat It.

These organizations share a common goal of creating food environments that enable access to healthy foods and support healthy eating. They are committed to advancing projects that will support healthy living for people in Canada, specifically those who are experiencing health inequalities and those who are at greater risk of developing a chronic disease.

"Promoting healthy eating and preventing chronic disease is one of our top priorities and all the organizations that we are supporting today will help advance an integrated approach to healthy living. These organizations are supporting environments that make it easier for people to make healthy food choices and increase physical activity, which supports both physical and mental health."

Investments in these organizations are through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund, which supports projects that promote better health and aim to lower the risk of chronic disease by tackling common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, tobacco cessation/prevention and physical inactivity.

Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund, which supports projects that promote better health and aim to lower the risk of chronic disease by tackling common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, tobacco cessation/prevention and physical inactivity. Health Canada continues to develop resources for diverse audiences that help promote food skills and healthy eating. The Canada's food guide toolkit for educators helps children develop heathy eating habits, understand the food guide and explore food while learning food skills. Using this toolkit with children can help them develop eating habits that support health and well-being.

continues to develop resources for diverse audiences that help promote food skills and healthy eating. The food guide toolkit for educators helps children develop heathy eating habits, understand the food guide and explore food while learning food skills. Using this toolkit with children can help them develop eating habits that support health and well-being. The Canada's food guide kitchen provides healthy and easy recipes, cooking tips, and how-to videos. The Canada's food guide newsletter provides recipes, tips and resources directly to the inbox of subscribers.

