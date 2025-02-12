Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects in British Columbia and Alberta to connect communities and regions across the country

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Strong supply chains are essential to making life cost less for Canadians. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in projects that will drive economic growth, while making our supply chains more resilient and adaptable in the face of climate change.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced an investment of up to $33.1 million for six projects in Alberta and British Columbia under the National Trade Corridors Fund. These projects will promote economic growth and better connect communities and regions across Canada.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to:

$10 million to Canadian National Railway for the Jaleslie Siding Extension project to enhance the reliability and fluidity of freight trains and passenger rail services to and from the Port of Vancouver . This funding provides an additional option for long trains to pass in the single-track corridor between Kamloops and the Port.

$6.2 million to NSD Development Corporation for the NSD Inland Port project to develop a multi-commodity Inland Port facility in Terrace, BC , serving as a hub for shipping goods to and from Northwestern BC. It includes constructing rail and road access and transloading areas for both liquid and dry bulk commodities, improving transportation fluidity and intermodal connectivity.

$5.7 million to Battle River Railway NGC Inc. for the Battle River Railway Upgrade project to upgrade three bridges to Class 1 standards, develop the Forestburg Industrial Park, and construct 15,000 feet of rail to service the park in Forestburg, Alberta . These improvements will maximize railway line efficiency, reduce bottlenecks, and boost first-mile fluidity.

$5 million to Richardson International Ltd. for the North Shore Railyard Expansion project to add 15 storage tracks at the North Vancouver Terminal, realign existing tracks, and introduce crossovers and turnouts, as well as new lighting, fencing, and utilities. These upgrades are enhancing transportation efficiency, strengthening intermodal connectivity, and supporting regional trade.

$3.5 million to Quasar Platform Inc. for the Digitizing Canada's Rail Supply Chain project to create a digital platform that monitors railcars and freight in real-time to provide companies with better visibility into their shipments, leading to greater efficiency and a more fluid movement of goods. It includes installing 10,000 GPS location sensors and integrating data to develop a rail network performance dataset.

$2.7 million to IntermodeX Logistics Ltd. for the Ridley North Off-Dock and Transloading Expansion project to build a container yard and establish a transloading facility at the Port of Prince Rupert , which will include an off-dock container storage, enhance transloading services, and reduce container congestion.

By improving transportation networks and adopting advanced digital solutions, these initiatives are designed to support economic resilience and drive sustainable growth for the long term. These strategic investments ensure that Canada's logistics capabilities can meet future demands while fostering a robust and competitive economy.

Quotes

"Investing in our transportation infrastructure is all about making life cost less for Canadians. These projects will reinforce our supply chains and ensure that goods move more efficiently across the country. By improving rail connectivity, we're not just strengthening internal trade, we're also driving economic growth and resilience that will benefit every single Canadian."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"At a time when Canadians are increasingly focused on the need to expand internal trade and to diversify Canadian exports, a key area of focus must be the debottlenecking railways and ports. The investments being announced today for six projects across British Columbia and Alberta will boost economic productivity and create good jobs, including right here on the North Shore."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The Federal Government is investing in our supply chains, making them more resilient and competitive for long-term economic growth. These projects from the announcement today will strengthen our railway system, diversify the local economy, and eliminate more barriers to internal trade among provinces and territories."

Wilson Miao

Member of Parliament, Richmond Centre

Quick facts

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government makes investments to strengthen Canada's supply chains, promote economic growth, and enhance the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets, which help make life cost less for Canadians.

supply chains, promote economic growth, and enhance the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets, which help make life cost less for Canadians. An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada .

. Since 2017, a total of $4.1 billion has been committed to projects that support improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

