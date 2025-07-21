OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan during His Majesty's visit to Canada. This was their first in-person meeting since the Prime Minister took office.

Prime Minister Carney welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II to Ottawa. The leaders underscored the long-standing partnership between Canada and Jordan, including in trade, defence, and security. They discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral commerce and investment as Canada diversifies its trade partners and builds a stronger economy.

To that end, Prime Minister Carney announced that Canada will allocate $28.4 million to support border security and development efforts in Jordan. This includes helping Jordanian security forces protect against terrorism and transnational crime, using Canadian steel to repair border infrastructure, and reducing global pressures by assisting with education, health, and job creation for refugees.

The Prime Minister and His Majesty also discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the imperative of a ceasefire in Gaza, called for urgent, life-saving humanitarian aid to reach civilians, and the imperative for stability in Syria.

His Majesty King Abdullah II thanked Prime Minister Carney for his hospitality, and the leaders looked forward to remaining in close contact.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]