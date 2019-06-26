Government of Canada Invests In Housing To Fight Homelessness in West Nipissing

STURGEON FALLS, ON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.

Today in Sturgeon Falls, Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a federal government financial commitment of over $2.16 million for the West Nipissing Housing Development being developed by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Support Services Corporation.

Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) the Government is investing $1.67 million and has a financial commitment of $490,000 through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund. The West Nipissing Housing Development, when completed, will provide 14 new affordable homes meant for those who identify as indigenous and are at risk of homelessness.

Ontario Aboriginal Housing Support Services Corporation is a non-profit organization with a mandate to provide safe and affordable housing to urban and rural First Nation, Inuit and Métis people living off-Reserve in Ontario. Their vision is to lead the design, development and delivery of a sustainable and culturally appropriate continuum of housing that promotes excellence in the community and organizational infrastructures.

Quotes

"We are proud to be a supporter of this innovative project. The West Nipissing Housing Development will help some of the most vulnerable in our community by providing a safe place to call home for those who are at risk of homelessness. Through the National Housing Strategy, our government has an ambitious goal of reducing chronic homelessness in Canada by at least 50%. The work being done here by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services is one more step towards achieving that goal." – Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Six of these innovative units are funded by the province's Indigenous Supportive Housing Program. We have contributed $900,000 to this project through this program, which offers both capital and operating dollars to Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services to increase the supply of supportive housing units for Indigenous people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. It provides both a home, and the supports people need to remain in that home, in a way that respects Indigenous culture and beliefs." – Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"Affordable housing is in high demand throughout the region and northern Ontario. This housing project is a partnership of all stakeholders. West Nipissing is always receptive to partnerships that contributes to our social economic needs." – Joanne Savage, Mayor of West Nipissing

"This development is a great example of what can be accomplished when federal, provincial and municipal governments work together in partnership with Indigenous organizations to provide people with housing opportunities that are so desperately needed. When we can also simultaneously deliver net-zero energy housing, this demonstrates our commitment to both the environment and to long-term financial sustainability. Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services is ready to do more work together." – Justin Marchand, Executive Director of Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services

Quick Facts

The West Nipissing Housing Development will have net zero energy consumption.

All of the project's units will be affordable.

3 of the project's units will be fully accessible.

The project will be built with repurposed shipping containers, an innovative process, for which the proponent has been granted $118,750 interest free loan and $371,250 contribution from the Innovation Fund.

interest free loan and contribution from the Innovation Fund. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF, a National Housing Strategy (NHS) initiative delivered by CMHC, gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF, a National Housing Strategy (NHS) initiative delivered by CMHC, gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund, also a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by CMHC, will create up to 4,000 new affordable housing units and reduce the number of Canadians living in housing need.

The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund is providing $200 million over 5 years for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques, lowering the costs and risks of financing affordable housing projects and helping to make the affordable housing sector more attractive for private market developers and investors.

over 5 years for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques, lowering the costs and risks of financing affordable housing projects and helping to make the affordable housing sector more attractive for private market developers and investors. Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

