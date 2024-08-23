Cantons-de-l'Est business receives $175,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting sustainable, inclusive growth among SMEs and communities contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $175,000 for Inter Fonction Ltd. This CED support will enable the business to acquire and install new automated production and inspection equipment, which will help this dynamic SME to grow and innovate.

Specializing in the design, manufacture, and installation of high‑end tailor‑made aluminum and glass doors, Inter Fonction Ltd. is a business with a creative culture and a diverse offering of products. This thriving SME stands out for its good taste and timeless contemporary creations. By acquiring new state‑of‑the‑art production equipment, the Sherbrooke business will be able to increase its production capacity and productivity and continue to develop.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"By investing in improved processes at Inter Fonction, our government is following through on its commitments and helping businesses to grow, innovate and export their products. By creating and maintaining quality jobs, these businesses thereby contribute to a prosperous Canadian economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"SMEs are at the heart of community development. By helping them to innovate and increase their productivity, we are not only enabling our businesses to become more competitive, but also stimulating economic growth in our regions. That is why I am delighted with CED's support for Inter Fonction's project. I am convinced that the success and spin‑offs of its project will lead to the creation of good jobs and be felt right across the Cantons-de-l'Est region, Quebec and Canada!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Business owners are fuelled by the confidence of those around them. We have only to think of our employees, our suppliers, our clients, and the government authorities that accompany us in our ambitions and development. It has already been ten years since we took up the challenge of leading Inter Fonction Ltd.'s continued quest for innovative products, and we are honoured that CED is accompanying us for the third time in our development projects. This is an exceptional leitmotif for our entire organization. Thank you to the CED team for your renewed confidence in us."

Johanne Tousignant, Chief Executive Officer, Inter Fonction Ltd.

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]