CED grants a total of nearly $300,000 in financial contributions to Wildwood Nature Escape Inc. and Chutes Coulonge.

MANSFIELD-ET-PONTEFRACT, QC, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting businesses and organizations so they can seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, non‍-‍repayable contributions totalling nearly $300,000.

The financial support from CED is as follows:

$99,998 is being granted to Wildwood Nature Escape Inc. to develop a new type of tourism accommodation in the MRC de Pontiac . The main activities being targeted are the purchase and development of land; the acquisition of domes, tents, cabins, a sauna, equipment and furniture; and the construction of a reception building including a sanitary block and solar panels.

is being granted to to develop a new type of tourism accommodation in the MRC de . The main activities being targeted are the purchase and development of land; the acquisition of domes, tents, cabins, a sauna, equipment and furniture; and the construction of a reception building including a sanitary block and solar panels. $200,000 is being provided to Chutes Coulonge to develop the tourism experience at this site. The main work will focus on equipment purchases and infrastructure improvements for the aerial park, the creation of a new website with a reservation system, improvements to the welcome centre with a boutique, the construction of a new sanitary block, development of a campsite and area for vans, and the creation of an activity on ice.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"SMEs and NPOs play a key role in our economy and in our communities. That is why our government is announcing support from CED for Wildwood Nature Escape Inc. and Chutes Coulonge, two growing organizations that are diversifying the tourism experience in our region. The spin‍-‍offs of these projects will undoubtedly contribute to the economic vitality of Pontiac and the entire Outaouais region."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Our government is committed to supporting the tourism industry and economic development in Quebec's regions, while also paying particular attention to more economically vulnerable regional county municipalities across Quebec. That is why we are proud of these CED financial contributions for Wildwood Nature Escape Inc. and Chutes Coulonge. This assistance will make it possible to not only stimulate the regional economy and create jobs, but also raise the Outaouais region's profile among visitors from Quebec and elsewhere."

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Funding has been provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED already adapts its support based on each region's growth potential by providing flexible conditions to the 75 regional county municipalities (RCMs) in Quebec with low growth potential.

with low growth potential. To go even further in its mandate, CED is offering, now through 2027, additional flexibility to the eight most economically vulnerable RCMs to expand the types of assistance available and the nature of the projects supported. These eight RCMs are the Kativik Regional Government, MRC Avignon, MRC de La Haute-Gaspésie, MRC La Tuque, MRC de La Vallée-de-la- Gatineau , MRC du Golfe-du- Saint-Laurent , MRC du Rocher-Percé and MRC de Pontiac .

, MRC du Golfe-du- , MRC du Rocher-Percé and MRC de . CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

