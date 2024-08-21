MRC de Pontiac business receives $99,325 in financial assistance from CED.

THORNE, QC, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting inclusive growth and business diversification contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $99,325 for Chalets Prunella. This CED assistance, provided under the new tailored funding approach for Quebec's economically vulnerable regional county municipalities (RCMs), will enable the business to develop its tourism offering.

Nestled in the heart of a vast forest near the shore of Lac Johnson, Chalets Prunella offers four high‑end accommodation units on a 75‑acre plot in Thorne (Ladysmith). To be able to pursue its growth and increase its number of units while offering a new attraction (a thermal experience), the women-owned start-up will receive assistance from CED to build three new mini‑cottages and a thermal therapy area. Among other things, this project will address a shortage of quality tourism accommodations in a devitalized community.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy. Since Quebec's regions do not all have the same assets or face the same challenges, this must be taken into account when supporting their economic development.

Quotes

"Implementing projects that enhance the long‑term economic development potential of businesses is a priority for our government. In this spirit, we support promising projects such as the one by Chalets Prunella, a business located in one of Quebec's economically vulnerable RCMs. By assisting a start-up such as this one with its growth, we are helping to increase the economic spin‑offs of tourism in the Pontiac community."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Our government has a mission to guide the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why CED is going further in its approach by paying particular attention to more economically vulnerable RCMs in Quebec. Thanks to CED's support, Chalets Prunella will be able to increase and enhance its offering as the demand for its high‑quality tourism product grows. All my congratulations to the co‑owners!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We are very grateful for this support from CED, which is truly driving the growth of our business. This financial contribution will enable us to enhance our tourism offering by building three new mini‑cottages and by developing a thermal therapy area. This project is a crucial step in strengthening Chalets Prunella's position as a destination of choice in the Outaouais region and in contributing to the Pontiac area's economic development. We are proud to be part of this community and to take part in its economic vitality."

Nancy Lemay and Catherine Lemay, Co‑owners, Chalets Prunella

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED already adapts its support based on the growth potential of each region by providing flexible conditions to the 75 RCMs in Quebec with low growth potential.

with low growth potential. To go even further in its mandate, through to 2027, CED is now providing the eight most economically vulnerable RCMs with additional flexibility to expand the types of assistance available and projects supported. These eight RCMS are the Kativik Regional Government, MRC Avignon, MRC de La Haute‑Gaspésie, MRC La Tuque, MRC de La Vallée‑de-la‑Gatineau, MRC du Golfe‑du-Saint‑Laurent, MRC du Rocher‑Percé and MRC de Pontiac .

. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]