Gatineau business receives $200,000 in financial assistance from CED.

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull‒Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $200,000 to 9434–5477 Québec inc. (a business connected to À La Dérive Brasserie artisanale). This CED support will enable it to launch its beer production activities through the acquisition of production equipment, rolling stock, and an inventory.

Created in 2018, À La Dérive Brasserie artisanale is a craft microbrewery that makes some 30 beers in rented facilities. Its project involves launching its production activities by acquiring its own production material. It will purchase a brewing apparatus and fermentation tanks—all connected to a control panel—along with a cold room and a forklift. By enhancing its production capacity, the microbrewery will be able to develop new markets outside the Outaouais region and sell its production in the Montréal region. In addition, this project will lead to the creation of ten jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"By investing in the expansion of À La Dérive Brasserie artisanale, the Government of Canada is following through on its commitments and helping businesses grow, innovate, and export their products. By creating and maintaining quality jobs, they thereby ensure the Canadian economy can prosper."

Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull‒Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board

"A must in Gatineau, À La Dérive Brasserie artisanale is contributing to the region's economic and cultural development. That is why our government is supporting this project, which will enable this Outaouais business to innovate and develop new markets. Congratulations to the entire team!"

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"À La Dérive Brasserie artisanale is truly grateful for CED's financial contribution. Thanks to this investment, we have been able to put a structural project into place for the Outaouais region that will make it possible to create several new jobs."

Benoit Charron, President, À La Dérive Brasserie artisanale

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

