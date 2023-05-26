VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Threats to biodiversity are being felt across Canada and the world. After habitat loss, invasive species are the second biggest threat to global biodiversity. Aquatic invasive species pose a serious threat to Canada's waters, economy and society. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, launched the new Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund (AISPF) and provided advanced notice for an upcoming Call for Proposals.

The Government of Canada is investing $36.6 million over five years to fight aquatic invasive species in Canada. This includes $8.75 million in contribution funding for Fisheries and Oceans Canada's newly created AISPF over fiscal years 2022-23 to 2026-27. Eight multi-year projects have received a total of $3.3 million dollars in directed funding for fiscal year 2022-23 of the AISPF. These projects will aim to increase awareness and to take action against the threats posed by aquatic invasive species amongst Canadians, including boaters, anglers, aquarium owners, pet stores, and more.

An upcoming Call for Proposals for the remaining years of funding will launch on May 29, 2023 and run until August 31, 2023.

The AISPF will strengthen partnerships between the federal government, provinces and territories, Indigenous communities, stakeholders and the general public. These partnerships will facilitate on-the-ground, preventative actions against aquatic invasive species as well as education, outreach, detection and response activities.

Preventing the introduction, establishment and spread of aquatic invasive species is the most cost-effective way of limiting their harm and contributes to the protection of Canada's waters in the fight against biodiversity loss.

"Taking concrete action to preserve biodiversity across Canada is crucial, especially in our waters. I am pleased to introduce the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund. This fund brings together innovative organizations, Indigenous communities, the provinces and territories in partnership to protect Canadian waterways from destructive aquatic invasive species."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Aquatic invasive species are non-indigenous fish, invertebrate or plant species that have been introduced into a new aquatic environment, outside of their natural range.

They cause millions of dollars in damage annually to human infrastructure as well as billions of dollars in lost revenue from various industries.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada collaborates with partners across Canada to prevent the introduction, establishment and spread of aquatic invasive species in our waterways.

Backgrounder

Funded projects for the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund

Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund (AISPF) provides $8.75 million over five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27 in contribution funds to help facilitate on-the-ground, preventative actions against aquatic invasive species.

With a total of $3.3 million in directed contribution funding, 8 multi-year projects described below were funded under the first year the AISPF.

An upcoming Call for Proposals for the remaining years of funding will launch on May 29, 2023 and run until August 31, 2023.

Funding recipient Province Project Description Term/Years Funding Amount Alberta Invasive Species Council Alberta Alberta "Pet Store Certification Program Pilot" The AISC has developed a "Pet Store Certification Program Pilot" in partnership with DFO. The certification program includes the development of pet-store industry training videos and in-person information to teach pet store staff about aquatic invasive species. 2022-25 $233,000 Burin Harbour Authority Newfoundland and Labrador Removal and prevention of invasive tunicates on fixed and floating structures in Ship Cove, Burin The Burin Harbour Authority in Ship Cove, Burin is working to manage Vase Tunicates in Newfoundland and Labrador. They aim to wrap and clean wharfs, as well as remove, clean and paint all floating docks previously damaged by Vas Tunicates. 2022-24 $230,000 Canadian Council on Invasive Species + Nova Scotia Invasive Species Council Nova Scotia Protecting Nova Scotia's watersheds from aquatic invasive species The NSISC will enhance Nova Scotia's biosecurity through targeting two main pathways of introduction of aquatic invasive species: hitchhiking on boats and fishing gear, and organisms in trade. This project would provide Nova Scotia with greater stability on AIS management. 2022-25 $532,107 Invasive Species Center (ISC) Ontario National "Don't Let It Loose" social media campaign The release of aquatic pets and plants into bodies of water has resulted in numerous aquatic invasive species becoming established in new habitats across Canada. ISC will target aquarium pet owners across Canada, ensuring "Don't Let It Loose" messaging and information is available throughout the entire purchasing/ownership journey. 2022-25 $233,000 Ontario Federation of Hunters and Anglers (OFHA) Ontario Clean Drain Dry and Decontaminate campaign Ontario, including the Great Lakes, contains some of the most invaded waterbodies in Canada. OFHA will promote aquatic invasive species messaging that targets their membership and Ontario anglers and water users with "Clean Drain Dry" signage and messaging. 2022-25 $233,000 Organisme de bassin versant du fleuve Saint-Jean (OBVFSJ) Quebec and New Brunswick Action plan to limit the spread of Zebra Mussels throughout the St. John River watershed This plan will be a collaborative effort between Québec and New Brunswick and will focus on: obtaining a map of the areas most vulnerable to the presence of Zebra Mussels

developing a network of boat washing stations

creating an education and outreach campaign 2022-25 $476,475 Pacific Salmon Foundation (PSF) British Columbia Pacific Region European Green Crab (EGC) mitigation and capacity development project Controlling and managing the spread of EGC off the west coast of Canada is a high priority. PSF will increase and facilitate training, equipping and conducting effective early detection and monitoring of EGC, with a focus on supporting knowledge sharing and capacity development within coastal Indigenous communities. 2022-25 $750,000 Regroupement national des conseils régionaux de l'environnement du Québec (RNCREQ) Quebec Québec regional, interregional and strategic governance of aquatic invasive species (AIS) issues, with knowledge transfer and coordination of field projects RNCREQ will establish a regional network as well as scientific and technical support for organizations involved in AIS. This network will allow: a better collective understanding of the issues and threats

the development of regional action plans

direction on prevention, eradication and control efforts

an increase in knowledge sharing

the updating of data and directories of initiatives

the assurance of consistency in messages and intervention strategies 2022-25 $644,550

