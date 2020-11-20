Government of Canada invests in environmental response across the country

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard plays a vital role in protecting our oceans from coast to coast to coast. Under the Oceans Protection Plan, we're investing in the Canadian Coast Guard to ensure it has modern equipment needed to respond to environmental spills quickly and effectively. These investments will allow it to continue protecting Canada's waters, coasts and coastal communities from marine pollution.

Following an open competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, has awarded a $219,226 contract to Margo Supplies Ltd. of High River, Alberta for the acquisition of 22 wildlife hazing portable kits. This contract includes options for up to 34 additional kits.

These kits can be used to move wildlife away from the predicted pathway of a spill or deter them from entering an area where a spill has already occurred. The kits include sound making deterrents such as propane cannons and visual deterrents such as human effigies, bird of prey kites, and balloons.

The $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. This national plan is creating a marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and clean water for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.

Quotes

"Under the Oceans Protection Plan, we are protecting coastal wildlife from the impacts of spills. These kits protect animals and birds from contact with pollutants while the Coast Guard responds to spills. These investments help strengthen Canada's marine oil spill response and ensure it remains a world-leader in ocean protection and marine environmental response."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Thanks to the initiatives we've implemented through Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, our marine safety system is stronger, and our coasts and marine species are better protected than ever before. This funding will strengthen our ongoing efforts to prevent and respond to marine pollution incidents in Canada's waters."

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Since the Oceans Protection Plan started in November 2016 , over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span all of Canada's coasts.

, over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span all of coasts. This contract is part of the Canadian Coast Guard's Environmental Response Equipment Modernization project under the Oceans Protection Plan. This project is bringing the Coast Guard beyond current standards regarding environmental spill response and helping it take advantage of innovations and advancements in technology.

Under this contract, new equipment will be delivered to Canadian Coast Guard facilities in Quebec City, Quebec ; Tuktoyaktuk and Hay River, Northwest Territories ; Churchill, Manitoba ; Parry Sound, Ontario , and Iqaluit, Nunavut .

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Jane Deeks, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-550-9594, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/

