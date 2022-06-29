The two South Shore (Montréal) food processors receive a total of nearly $1.8M in financial assistance from CED.

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, June 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting business digitization contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $1,776,000 in investments in Gorepas Industrie inc. and 9142-6825 Québec inc.

- Marie Morin Canada.

Details on the financial assistance are as follows:

Longueuil's Gorepas, a business specializing in the production of ready-to-eat foods, is receiving a repayable contribution of $750,000 . This CED support will enable it to acquire and install digital equipment such as fillers, sealers, custom-made spiral freezers, and conveyors. This equipment will enable Gorepas to improve its production capacity and productivity as it transitions to the Industry 4.0 standard, including the construction of a new plant in Longueuil .





The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Businesses such as Gorepas and Marie Morin Canada are pillars of our economy in Quebec! The investment we are announcing today represents a major step for each of them as they work to modernize and better position themselves to meet market expectations. A strong economic recovery in Quebec will come through our SMEs, and we will continue to be here to support Quebec's businesses!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"SMEs are central to innovation and economic growth in our communities, and supporting their growth and innovation projects is a priority for our government. Through CED's financial assistance, Gorepas and Marie Morin Canada will be able to improve their production capacity and productivity to meet the growing demand for their products. Their contribution to the economic vitality of Saint‑Bruno-de-Montarville and Longueuil is important, and our entire economy will benefit from the success and spin-offs of these projects."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's investment has enabled us to finance a full $14.6-million project that, without this contribution, would definitely not have seen the light of day. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, we have succeeded in setting out clear, directional objectives from day one of the project: The construction of a new production unit to triple our production capacity and improve our operations across the board, as well as the optimal automation of our production lines by acquiring new equipment and facilities. I especially would like to thank the entire CED team for their support, their trust, and their contribution to our project, which is ambitious, audacious, and forward-looking."

Michel Ugdonne, President and CEO, Gorepas

"Marie Morin Canada is a family business originally from France that produces unique quality desserts using real select ingredients. We have been located on Montréal's South Shore since 2004, and the demand for our high-end desserts, including the Crème Brulée, Caramel Flan, and Chocolate Mousse, has skyrocketed in recent years. As a result, we had to relocate our facilities to a new plant in Saint-Bruno in February 2021 to keep up with this growth. Thanks to CED's financial assistance, Marie Morin has been able to automate the manufacturing processes in its new plant, including by acquiring a new production line that now enables us to increase our production by 30%."

David Morin, President, Marie Morin Canada

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

