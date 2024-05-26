More than $800 million in funding will go to 24 science and research organizations across Canada

TORONTO, May 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's scientists and researchers are working to solve some of the world's greatest challenges for the benefit of us all. Their innovations and discoveries are the foundation of Canadian economic growth and prosperity, as well as the health and well-being of people in Canada. That is why the Government of Canada continues to make investments to boost research and innovation and ensure Canada remains a leader in research and new technologies.

Today, at the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth highlighted funding of more than $800 million for third-party science and research organizations through the Strategic Science Fund. The Canadian Institute for Advanced Research and the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation, were also in attendance as recipients of the SSF. The funding announced today will support 24 organizations, as announced in December 2023, and was awarded through a new competitive, merit-based and transparent process, informed by the advice of an independent expert review panel.

These organizations span Canada's science and research landscape and are making contributions in a range of crucial areas, including researching and developing health care solutions, encouraging innovations in aging and brain health, supporting Indigenous inclusion and research, addressing climate change, supporting Arctic science and research, making advancements in emerging technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence, promoting STEM education among young people, and facilitating learning and training opportunities for post-secondary students.

"We are investing in science and research organizations that play a vital role in Canada's research ecosystem. Through the Strategic Science Fund we are supporting organizations that help expand our understanding of the world and generate new ideas to tackle the big challenges of our time. Through these investments we are helping cement Canada's position as a world leader in innovation and ensure a better quality of life for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada

"Today, we highlight the importance of investing in skills for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. When you have a dream, nothing should stand in the way of achieving it. Access to the right tools is crucial for turning dreams into reality. Research is where innovation thrives and ideas for a better future take shape. This fund not only supports young people aiming to make scientific advancements but also bridges the inclusivity gap in these fields."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Science and research are the cornerstones of Canada's economic well-being and progress. Canada's researchers work to expand our understanding of the world, and they generate new ideas to solve some of the biggest challenges of our time. With this investment through the Strategic Science Fund, the Government of Canada is continuing its support for world-class, cutting-edge research and for those who work to inspire and train the next generation."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"CABHI implements science-driven solutions to improve the lives of older Canadians, including those impacted by dementia. Our strong commitment to engaging a diverse community of innovators, older adults, caregivers, researchers, post-secondary institutions, health care providers, and nonprofit, government, and private sector partners has proven invaluable to our success. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for this funding so we can continue this critical work and collaborate with our SSF partners to amplify our collective impact for the benefit of Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

– Dr. Allison Sekuler, CABHI's President and Chief Scientist

"CIFAR is, at its core, a national resource with global connections. CIFAR depends on national-level funding in order to take the risks that have led our programs to numerous profound advances in research. I'm delighted that the support through SSF will allow our organization to continue pursuing bold ideas that drive profound impact. I would also like to congratulate fellow third-party organizations who have also received funding through SSF."

– Stephen Toope, President & CEO of CIFAR

The creation of the Strategic Science Fund (SSF) was announced in Budget 2019 as a way to make federal investments in third-party science and research more effective by assessing applicants using a framework of principles for allocating federal funding.

Since 2016, the government has provided more than $16 billion to support science and research.

to support science and research. In addition, Budget 2024 provides $825 million to increase support for master's, doctoral and post-doctoral students, as well as $1.8 billion to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers.

to increase support for master's, doctoral and post-doctoral students, as well as to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers. Budget 2024 also includes investments in modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure to help solve real-world problems, create economic opportunities, and attract and train the next generation of scientific talent.

The next call for applications to the SSF is scheduled to take place in 2026–2027. Funding from the current competition will be disbursed from April 2024 to March 2029 , pending finalization of contribution agreements.

